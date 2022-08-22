Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reveal how they blow up bridges in Donetsk Oblast to stall Russians

ROMAN PETRENKO – MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 21:33

Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) shared an exclusive video filmed during the operations, in which the SOF fighters blew up Russian supply routes.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Telegram

Quote: "We dedicate a lot of efforts to destroying the Russian occupiers' logistics and supply routes and foiling their manoeuvres. The fighters of the Special Operations Forces are using different methods in order to achieve this and are carrying out attacks on different fronts, including in those temporarily occupied areas that are particularly important to the [Russians'] infrastructure.

This video was filmed several weeks ago; for obvious reasons, we have not been able to share it until today. A bridge in Donetsk Oblast became an obstacle for the Russians after it was blown up."

Details: The SOF stressed that all bridges in the region will be restored after the liberation of Ukrainian territories from the Russian occupiers.

