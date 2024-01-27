Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that the prisoner exchange that had originally been planned for 24 January, the day the Russian Il-76 aircraft crashed in Russia, will take place very soon.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Budanov: "The lives of our people, our citizens – whether the military or civilians – should not be endangered; they should not remain in those terrible conditions they are held in.

We will do everything in our power. I am certain that the exchange will take place very soon.

As for that incident [the Il-76 crash - ed.], we will eventually find out what had happened there."

Previously: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that neither Russia nor Ukraine can fully explain what happened during the crash of the Il-76 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Background:

