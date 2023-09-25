Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation searches house of infamous judge Yemelianov

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the house of Artur Yemelianov, former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Commercial Court of Ukraine, on 25 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in law enforcement agencies

Details: Ukrainska Pravda reports that over 10 searches are underway as part of an investigation into possible aiding and abetting of the aggressor state by a former judge who is a lawyer at present.

Ukrainska Pravda reached out to the SBI for comment.

Background:

On 3 March 2021, the High Council of Justice dismissed Judge Artur Yemelianov from his position as a judge of the High Commercial Court for committing a "significant disciplinary offence".

At the time, Yemelianov and his wife were involved in a case of "legalisation of the proceeds of crime".

In October 2018, the then-MP Serhii Leshchenko reported that the Austrian Prosecutor General’s Office suspected scandalous Ukrainian judge Artur Yemelianov and his wife Svitlana of committing a number of criminal offences.

At the same time, the Security Service claimed that it had exposed the judge for financing terrorist organisations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

