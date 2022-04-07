Ukraine's 'stunning' defeat of Russia in Kyiv and the north is a really big deal, military experts say

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read

The Pentagon said Wednesday that Russian forces have completely withdrawn from near Kyiv and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine and are refitting in Belarus and Russia for probable eventual deployment to eastern Ukraine.

"The withdrawal of Russian troops from the north around Kyiv wasn't a relaxing stroll in the park for these guys," a senior Pentagon official told reporters Wednesday. "The Ukrainians were hitting them as they were moving away," taking "full advantage" of the retreat "and further depleting these units as they were leaving the country."

"We are not showing Russian forces in or around Kyiv or in or around Chernihiv," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has achieved zero of his strategic goals" and Ukraine "absolutely" can win this war.

"Kyiv was a Russian defeat for the ages," Robert Burns writes at The Associated Press. "Kyiv was the main prize" when Russia invaded, but Ukraine held it against some of Putin's most elite troops. Putin's eastward pivot may yet yield some victories, AP adds, but "his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered — for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world."

Frederick Kagan, a military historian at the Institute for the Study of War, called Russia's failure to take Kyiv "stunning." Moscow is trying to portray this as a "reorientation" of their "special military operation" in Ukraine, but "the reality is that Russia was defeated in the north," retired Australian Maj. Gen. Mick Ryan assessed. "It is the most significant Russian military defeat since Afghanistan."

Capturing Ukraine's capital "was going to be hard even if the Russian army had proven itself to be competent," Peter Mansoor, a retired Army colonel and military history professor at Ohio State University, told AP. "It's proven itself to be wholly incapable of conducting modern armored warfare."

Russia infamously left behind horrific scenes of destruction and death in its retreat, and Ukraine says it has to clean up Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. And "Kyiv is still under threat," the senior Pentagon official said. "It's not like Kyiv is just somehow immune from further attack."

"Another advance in the north is highly unlikely," Ryan predicted. But Russia will probably try to surround and crush Ukraine's battle-hardened forces in the eastern Donbas region now, and that's a threat Ukraine has to take seriously.

You may also like

63 Republicans vote against House resolution affirming support for NATO and its 'democratic principles'

Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

Ukraine's 'stunning' defeat of Russia in Kyiv and the north is a really big deal, military experts say

Recommended Stories

  • Russian oligarch says sanctions against the nation are 'capable of destroying everything'

    Russian steel tycoon Vladimir Lisin said the sanctions could cause a "cascade of negative consequences for tens of thousands of our workers."

  • Russia Accused of ‘Hiding’ War Crimes in Mariupol With Mobile Crematoriums

    via TwitterRussian authorities have begun using mobile crematoriums in the besieged city of Mariupol in order to hide evidence of murdered civilians, the city’s mayor alleges.In a lengthy post to Telegram on Wednesday, Vadym Boichenko said Russian military officials had reacted swiftly to “hide their tracks” after images of dead civilians littering the street in Bucha sparked international outrage over the weekend.“After widespread international coverage of the genocide in Bucha, the top Russian

  • The Putin Fangirl Who Could Screw Us All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin’s ghoulish massacre in Bucha has broken conventional wisdom that a tyrant must have a toothbrush mustache to be branded a fascist.And nowhere outside Ukraine are Putin’s barbarous crimes oozing more than in France, where polls this week indicate 2022 fascist presidential candidate and Putin fangirl Marine Le Pen might capture nearly 49 percent of the vote in a likely runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macr

  • How the U.S. plans to starve Russia's 'war machine' -Treasury's Adeyemo to Reuters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is ramping up sanctions against Russia to deprive Moscow's "war machine" of money and components needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, but curbing a main source of funding, Russian energy exports, will take time, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters on Thursday. The United States and its allies have "a lot more that we can and we will do" to punish Moscow if Russia fails to halt its invasion, Adeyemo told Reuters in an interview.

  • BIDEN INC.: Biden's sister to keep cashing in on brother's career with new memoir, following family tradition

    President Biden’s younger sister will kick off her book tour Thursday night in Washington, D.C. ahead of the release of her memoir next week, which could create a headache for the White House as she continues to cash in off her brother’s political career.

  • Obama says he ‘would not have predicted’ Putin’s invasion five years ago

    Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday he would not have expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine based on his past interactions with the leader. “I don’t know that the person is the same as the person who is now leading this charge,” Obama said, referring to Putin, during an event hosted by the…

  • India says trying to stabilise economic transactions with Russia

    India's foreign minister said on Wednesday the government is working to stabilise economic transactions with Russia, a day after India condemned killings of civilians in Ukraine and called for an independent probe. S.Jaishankar told lawmakers in the Parliament that Russia continues to be a critical economic partner and efforts were underway to "stabilise economic transactions between India and Russia." Russia is India's main supplier of defence hardware but overall annual trade is small, averaging about $9 billion in the past few years, mainly fertiliser and some oil.

  • El Salvador threatens prison for media sharing gang messages

    El Salvador’s congress, pushing further in the government's dramatic crackdown on gangs, has authorized prison sentences of 10 to 15 years for news media that reproduce or disseminate messages from the gangs, alarming press freedom groups. The vote late Tuesday was the latest in a flurry of legislative action against the gangs after 62 suspected gang killings on March 26 led President Nayib Bukele to get congressional approval for a state of emergency. Harsh measures against imprisoned gang members and increased prison sentences followed, as well as the arrests of some 6,000 suspected gang members.

  • Robert Kraft: We’re making changes to take advantage of what Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith do best

    The Patriots were one of the busiest teams in free agency last year and their activity included signing wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith to contracts. Neither player produced at the level the team was likely hoping to see when the deals were struck. Agholor posted 896 yards on 48 catches with [more]

  • Ready for a road trip? Here are 3 of the most scenic drives in Arizona and how to do them

    These Arizona road trips combine great scenery, delicious food and lots of activities. Head out on one - or all! - of them this spring or summer.

  • Don’t risk triggering new world war by responding to Russian Black Sea aggression, RAF pilots told

    Young British pilots are being warned not to risk triggering a world war by responding to Russian aggression over the Black Sea, the head of the RAF has said.

  • Bucha isn't just a graveyard of Ukrainian dead, it's a cemetery of Russian weapons

    Russian forces retreat from the city in Ukraine, leaving behind corpses and live mines.

  • Pentagon: Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

    STORY: "Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.''And if you look at what they've been able to do just thus far. Mr. Putin has achieved exactly zero of his strategic objectives inside Ukraine,'' he added.At the briefing, Kirby also discussed the shipments of new weapons systems to Ukraine, such as 100 Switchblade drones, known as "kamikaze" drones and thousands of Javelin anti-tank systems.

  • 5 Dragons’ Den companies to know this week: Caffeine Bullet, Mesoa for men, March Muses and more

    We also saw a webcam that helps you make eye contact over Zoom and a hand-crafted tiny workbench

  • Explainer-Saudi Arabia shakes up Yemen alliance in bid to exit quagmire

    Saudi-backed Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Thursday ceded power to a council whose members form the core of an anti-Houthi alliance as Saudi Arabia looks to exit a costly war that has strained Washington's ties with Gulf allies. The war is a multifaceted one and Saudi Arabia has struggled to hold together Yemeni factions under the military alliance assembled to fight the Iran-aligned Houthis, the de facto authorities in the north. The move aims to unify anti-Houthi ranks by giving more parties a say and sidelining divisive figures -- Hadi and his dismissed deputy, a top general who in the past fought both the Houthis and southern separatists.

  • Letters: State College has a noise problem; Questionable performances at hearings

    “It is unfair to say that just because we bought a home in State College Borough that we should endure frequent loud noise,” a State College resident writes.

  • This 3D-Printed Fingertip Helps Robots ‘Feel’ Objects Just Like Humans Do

    That could mean the difference between machines that play chess online, and machines that can actually pick up a pawn.

  • Bitcoin conference kicks off in Miami as Yellen remarks on crypto regulation

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show from Miami’s 2022 crypto conference to discuss the unveiling of the ‘Miami bull’, bitcoin hovering around $43,000, and the outlook for crypto regulation.

  • Russia fully withdraws troops from Kyiv

    A U.S. military official tells NBC News all Russian troops have left the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, withdrawing back to Belarus and Russia for repairs. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to collect evidence of war crimes while President Biden imposed even more sanctions on Russia. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.

  • Jena Malone Shares She Helped Rescue a Dog She Saw Getting Kicked: It 'Was Really Scary'

    "I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn't. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running," Malone wrote on Twitter about the incident