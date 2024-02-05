Ukraine's Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) gathered evidence against the head of one of the Supreme Court's units, who justified Russia's armed aggression and temporary occupation of Ukraine.

Source: the Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote Prosecutor General’s Office: "Under the procedural leadership of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the head of one of the structural units of the Supreme Court of Ukraine (which has been in liquidation since 15.12.2017 in connection with the Supreme Court's establishment and does not carry out justice) was informed of suspicions of justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants."

Details: According to the investigation, the official justified the Russian Federation's armed aggression and the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories. He denied Ukraine's sovereignty and suggested that it give its southern regions, including Odesa and Kherson oblasts, to Russia.

The suspect also praised the mercenaries of the Wagner private military company and encouraged their involvement in the war against Ukraine. He proposed launching a new attack on Ukraine from the north to capture Lviv and neighbouring regions, with the goal of quickly occupying the state and establishing the Kremlin regime on its territory.

The conclusion of the examination confirms the facts of the official's subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation.

During searches at his home, police discovered mobile phones and computers, small arms ammunition, a special technical device of illegal surveillance, and pro-Kremlin literature.

The SSU notes that it has recordings of conversations to back up its suspicions.

