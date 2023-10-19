Ukraine's Treasury announces massive cuts among civil servants and judges in 2024

Vacant positions in the executive authorities staff and in the apparatus of courts will be cut.

Source: Liudmyla Rozhkova, Head of the Department of Budget Expenditures of Authorities of the Ministry of Finances of Ukraine, at the meeting of the Work Group for Proper Financing of Judicial Authorities in Ukraine

Quote: "This is the decision of the government. There is an order to conduct cuts in state executive bodies, and judicial authorities will also have to review their staff. If certain vacant positions in courts have not been filled in a few years then they are not needed at all."

She added that the 2024 state budget of Ukraine project only provides for financing the actual quantity of the employees of state institutions.

"Only an actual number of employees of court apparatus will be financed. It will only be needed to finance people who really work," Rozhkova remarked.

It is also expected that only 10% of current vacancies may be filled within the course of 2024.

Rozhkova provided no precise information about vacancies in public service and in courts.

At the same time Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Deputy Head of the Financial Committee of Ukraine, announced that the maximum number of employees of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine was reduced from 4,000 to 1,400 for 2024.

Zhelezniak has made this statement in the context of adopting the project of the 2024 state budget of Ukraine.

