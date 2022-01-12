In Ukraine's trenches, strays bring respite to Russia-wary troops

With Russian troops massing and the spectre of war looming over the trenches of eastern Ukraine, soldiers in the dugouts have found solace in the unlikely companionship of stray cats and dogs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories