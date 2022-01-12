In Ukraine's trenches, strays bring respite to Russia-wary troops

Associated Press

Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation. Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement. Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya, Ghana and Gabon -- to speak to reporters to fully back the regional bloc's position, “including the imposition of sanctions on the military authorities in Mali to ensure an expedited transition to constitutional rule.”