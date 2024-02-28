Ukraine's victory in war against Russia is "biggest test of our generation" – UK Foreign Office

Speaking in the UK House of Commons on 28 February, UK Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell described ensuring Ukraine's success in the fight against Russia as "the biggest test of our generation."

Source: Mitchell, quoted by PA Media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mitchell called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "neo-imperialist bully" who continues to throw the Russians into the full-scale war, "despite the cost to Ukraine and his own people."

Quote: "In recent months, Putin sent around 50,000 young Russians to their deaths in order to take Avdiivka, a town whose pre-war population was just 35,000. We must and will ensure that he fails, for this is the biggest test of our generation," he added.

The UK Foreign Office representative stressed that Western states' efforts to support Ukraine and contain Russia "have a real impact."

"The European Union has agreed a €50 billion multi-year funding package, Germany has doubled its military aid, and in the coming weeks, we expect several more of our partners to sign bilateral security agreements with Ukraine," Mitchell said.

He further called for continued efforts, including increasing sanctions against Putin's military machine and looking for ways to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence stated that the use of cruise missiles received from allies by Kyiv is a matter for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

