Ukraine's victory in war entails liberation of all territories, including Crimea – German Ambassador

Martin Jäger, German Ambassador to Ukraine, is convinced that Kyiv’s victory in the war against Russia will occur after the liberation of all the occupied territories, including Crimea.

Source: The German diplomat said this in an interview with European Pravda

Quote: "I’ve just told you that I'm here to help you win this war. And at the end of this war, Ukraine should prevail. This is our aim. This is why we’re here and this is why we support you," said Jäger.

When asked what victory actually means, the diplomat asserted that it is the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

To the clarifying question of whether this includes the liberation of the occupied Crimea, Jaeger said: "Of course. Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine. "

Background:

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas stated that she believes in the victory of Ukraine, despite the fact that Russia has more resources.

In September, Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, stated that there is no domestic fatigue from supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian Federation, despite economic difficulties.

