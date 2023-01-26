Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Putin is a 'nobody' amid Russia's invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "not interested" in being alone in a room with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Ukraine's sixth president whose tenure has been consumed largely with the war after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has spoken more eloquently than anyone else about the three California mass shootings that occurred in rapid fire sequence, killing at least 24.
Thousands of Ukrainians have died since Russia initiated war, but spineless IOC is clearing a path for Russian athletes to compete at 2024 Olympics.
Germany's announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after weeks of pressure from its allies prompted a furious reaction from Russia's foreign ministry and its embassy in Berlin, but the president steered clear of the issue. Putin, a fluent German speaker who served in the former East Germany as a KGB officer, spent more than an hour responding to students' questions on issues ranging from lost dogs to quantum technology, though the war in Ukraine also kept cropping up indirectly.
It comes as Berlin confirms its Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March
Norwegian police said on Wednesday they would not seek to intern a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway, ordering him instead to stay at a secret location for security reasons. Andrei Medvedev fled Russia by crossing into Norway on Jan. 13. On Monday police said he was detained by immigration police and held at the Trandum immigration detention centre outside Oslo, due to "disagreement" about measures taken to ensure his safety.
The S&P 500 (SPX) has gained 5% this year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) is up 8%, even with a seemingly daily stream of job-cut announcements. Veteran Wall Street strategist Joe Lavorgna is certainly in the camp expecting a recession.
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
The top news stories today: Donald Trump is getting his Facebook and Instagram accounts back, 'GoldenEye 007' will hit Switch and Xbox on January 27th, Senator Manchin tries to close battery loophole around $7,500 EV tax credit.
Jalen Hurts and a few of his Eagles teammates relived an epic college game with 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
The World Health Organization said it now has data on the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant from the U.S., U.K. and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, showing it has a growth advantage over other circulating strains but still appears no more severe or likely to create serious disease. In its
The withdrawal of the Ukrainian forces from the embattled town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, is “out of question” as long as it can be held and defended, Ukrainian General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 25.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that the production of anti-air missiles in the Russian Federation can be compared with the production volumes in the whole world. Source: pro-Kremlin publishing RIA Novosti Quote: "Practical combat work shows that Russia's air defence is one of the best in the world.
If Tesla was any other company, most analysts would think it a shining diamond compared to the hard time most other tech-related companies have had at the end of 2022. But this is Tesla, driven by the (cough) magnificent billionaire Elon Musk.
Who is Logan Paul and why are so many investors buying into his crypto ventures?
Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange have published an extensive list of creditors that include media companies, airlines, universities and charities.
US Air Force MQ-9s have been deployed to monitor southeastern Europe, where tensions are rising, and not just because of Russia.
Rep. Matt Gaetz says purging some corrupt officials in Ukraine is not enough to convince him to support more aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy announced firing of top officials.
The Memphis Grizzlies wanted a win bad on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Instead, they lost their fourth consecutive game.
Using open sources, the Russian BBC branch has managed to establish the names of 92 Russian soldiers who were killed in an attack on the local vocational school No. 19 in Makiivka near Donetsk Oblast. This is three people more than the Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed there were.