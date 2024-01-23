Ukraine's warriors pose in historic 2024 calendar looking to fund FPV drones for troops

Soldiers who have defended and are defending Ukraine at the frontline have taken part in the photo project “Liut” (“Rage”), a 2024 calendar. 12 defenders will become the symbols and faces of the next 12 months.

The following soldiers joined the photo project: Bohdan Krotevych (“Taurus”), Vadym Voroshylov (“Karaya”), Andriy Limontov (“Ogre”), Masi Nayyem (“Hans”), Vasyl Hrytsenko (“Chuchupak”), Oleksandr Budko (“Teren”), Hlib Stryzhko (“Zulu-2”), Asan Isenadzhiyev (“Hassan”), Dmytro Herzhan (“Triton”), Yevhen Hromadskyi (“Hrom”), Mykola Kushch (“Frost”), and Roman Kostenko (“Grom”).

Renowned combat photographer Vitaliy Yurasov, known for his visceral images of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Defense Intelligence, and SBU security service, captured the soldiers' portraits.

All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be used to purchase 500 FPV drones for the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade and the 13th Khartiya Brigade.

"Talking about the war and the needs of our brothers at the front remains one of our main tasks," said Budko, a veteran with the callsign “Teren.”

“I decided to join the photo project because, if it helps to purchase 500 more drones, that will help us perform combat missions and protect their lives. So why not? A united society is the only thing that will give us a chance to win this war, so let this calendar, created together by civilians and the military, serve as a reminder.”

Since some of the soldiers are still serving and defending Ukraine, the photos were taken both in Kyiv and in the east of the country, in particular in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk.

"We want all those who defend us to have everything they need," said Anastasia Sokhatska, founder of the 1991 Foundation, which created the project.

“That's why we set a goal to crowdfund 500 FPV drones through these calendars and give society faith and strength for the next 12 months.”

