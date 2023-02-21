Ukraine's wartime leader gets 'role of a lifetime'

Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president said on Monday the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, considered the front-runner to land a major investment from Tesla Inc, struggles with a lack of water and touted the benefits of the poorer southern region where he has fought to boost development. The comments come amid fears from some investors and analysts that Mexico's geographic advantages as a nearshoring destination for businesses looking to sell into the United States are somewhat dampened by the heavy-handed influence of the federal government. The state of Nuevo Leon at the U.S. border had emerged as the top contender in Tesla's hunt for a site to open its first plant in Mexico, yet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the electric car producer has not yet made a final decision and he would speak with company executives about the location.