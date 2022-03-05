Ukraine's Zelenskiy makes 'desperate plea' for aircraft in call with U.S. legislators

Zelenskiy urges Russians to protest plant attack
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Zengerle
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    6th President of Ukraine

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a "desperate plea" for aircraft to fight Russian invaders during a video call Saturday with U.S. legislators, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

In the Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress, there is strong bipartisan support for $10 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly asked the West to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the U.S. and its NATO allies have rebuffed those calls fearing a direct confrontation with Moscow.

The U.S. instead has promised Zelenskiy military aid, and the Ukrainian leader "made a desperate plea for European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine" during Saturday's video call, Schumer said.

"These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer," Schumer said in a statement. More than 280 members of the Senate and House of Representatives took part in the call.

It was not immediately clear how Washington could assist in the transfer of Russian-made aircraft. However, it could facilitate transactions or possibly become involved in payment or providing replacements for allies who give Ukraine jets.

Several Republican members of Congress, including Republican senators Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, tweeted their support for Zelenskiy during and after the call.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is working with Schumer and other legislators to get all the assistance President Joe Biden's administration has requested for Ukraine, Schumer told Zelenskiy, according to a source briefed on the call.

"Together we will get that assistance of over $10 billion in economic, humanitarian, and security assistance to the Ukrainian people quickly," Schumer said, according to the source.

(Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Large crowds gather in Hamburg and Paris to protest Russia's war in Ukraine

    Around 30,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg on Saturday to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local police said. The protests in Germany's second-largest city took place under the slogan "Peace in Ukraine and Security in Europe" against the military assault which has forced nearly 1.5 million refugees to flee westward into the European Union. "Let us jointly say no to war," Iryna Tybinka, consul general of Ukraine in Hamburg, told protesters during a speech, according to local broadcaster NDR, adding the fight would continue and "we must win it".

  • WNBA monitors reports Russia has detained Brittney Griner

    The WNBA is monitoring reports that Russian customs has detained American basketball star Brittney Griner, according to a statement from the league. Driving the news: The alleged detention comes as tensions between Russia and the U.S. escalate after the invasion of Ukraine last week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe sports world has already initiated multiple boycotts in response to Russia's attack. Agents allegedly detained G

  • Zelensky: If West won't impose no-fly zone, "give me the planes"

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference Thursday that if the U.S. and NATO will not establish a "no-fly" zone over Ukraine, they should provide Ukraine with warplanes to defend itself against Russia's aerial assault. Why it matters: The U.S. and NATO have said enforcing a "no-fly" zone would potentially require their forces to shoot down Russian aircraft, drawing them directly into a conflict with a nuclear power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insi

  • John Bolton Says 'Putin Was Waiting' For Trump To Withdraw From NATO In Second Term

    "In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO. And I think Putin was waiting for that," Bolton said.

  • Zelensky pleads for fighter jets and Russian oil embargo in call with senators

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with U.S. senators on a Zoom call Saturday to introduce an oil embargo on Russia and push Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to his country, according to multiple sources on the call.Why it matters: Zelensky claimed that an oil embargo would be the most significant sanction the U.S. could impose — more significant than disconnecting Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system, which Western countries agreed to do l

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Winter

    When the weather turns colder, you may be more inclined to cook at home and are likely craving warm, cozy comfort foods. Fortunately, Costco carries many of the grocery essentials you need to get...

  • Ukrainians protest in Russian-occupied Kherson

    Ukrainians protest in Russian-occupied Kherson

  • Musk says Starlink won’t block Russian media outlets ‘unless at gunpoint’

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said some governments told the company to block Russian media outlets from its Starlink satellite broadband service.

  • We don’t seek conflict, but we are ready - U.S.

    STORY: NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Friday (March 4) to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Kyiv called on Western allies to implement a no-fly zone or provide them with more planes to protect civilians and infrastructure including nuclear plants.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has consistently called for a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion more than a week ago, but NATO allies have resisted a step that could drag them into the war with nuclear-armed Russia.Ukraine said on Friday that Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex - but not the reactor - was set ablaze during intense fighting near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.The fire was later extinguished.

  • Traders ramp up bullish bets in U.S. oil options as prices soar

    Bulls have surged into the U.S. crude oil options market in recent days as futures touch highs not seen in a decade, betting that crude's rally will persist, according to analysts and exchange data. The global oil market was already tight even before Russia invaded Ukraine last week, which has since sent benchmark Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures soaring over 15% to around 10- and 14-year highs, respectively. The United States and allies imposed sanctions on Russia that, while not explicitly targeting Russia's daily exports of 4 million to 5 million barrels, has severely hampered its ability to sell its crude.

  • Stocks close off lows, crude oil continues climb

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets closed Friday, March 4.

  • US F-35s and allies conduct air policing operations out of Baltic countries

    Footage released by NATO Mar. 2 showed Air Force F-35s conducting flight operations at Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

  • NATO ready for conflict with Russia, US warns

    Secretary of state Antony Blinken said 'we are ready' for conflict if it 'comes to us.

  • Anti-aircraft missiles Germany offered Ukraine don't work

    German plans to send thousands of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine have been hit after it emerged some of them don’t work.

  • Second LAPD officer alleges commander obstructed investigation into gun store thefts

    A second officer has alleged that a high-ranking LAPD commander intentionally obstructed a criminal investigation into the theft of firearms from a gun store at the Los Angeles Police Academy.

  • Overnight Health Care — Presented by Alexion — Manchin pitch sparks Democratic exasperation

    Welcome to Friday's Overnight Health Care, where we're following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup Here's something you don't see every day: The makers of a device that repairs ice-cream machines are suing McDonald's in a $900 million lawsuit.The fate of health care policy is tied up with Build Back Better, and the debate in the Senate over how to proceed is still a bit...

  • Manchin leads bicameral legislation against Russia

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading bicameral legislation aimed at crippling Russian's energy export sector. Machin is co-sponsor of the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act. (March 3)

  • Russia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting international backlash have plunged energy markets into chaos, threatening dire economic consequences that rival those of the 1970s oil shocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpUkraine Update: Kyiv Offers to Hold Talks With Russia on MondayRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russi

  • 14 Children Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Northern California Daycare

    The majority of the children were hospitalized as a precautionary measure, police say