Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Europe must avoid division, set low price for Russia's oil

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Kherson
4
·2 min read

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called on Europeans to remain united against Russia's war and to severely limit the price for Russian oil.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year," Zelenskiy said in an address via a live video link to a conference in Lithuania.

"Europe is helping itself. It's not helping Ukraine to stand against Russia, this is helping Europe to stand against Russian aggression", he added.

Much of Ukraine remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.

European Union governments remained split on Thursday over what level to cap Russian oil prices at to curb Moscow's ability to pay for the war, and Zelenskiy called on the EU leaders to settle on the lowest proposal of $30.

"The price cuts are very important. We hear about (proposals to set the cap per barrel at) $60 or $70. Such words sound more like a concession (to Russia)", Zelesnkiy said.

"But I'm very grateful to our Baltic and Polish colleagues for their proposals, quite reasonable ones, to set this camp at $30 per barrel. It's a much better idea", he added.

The EU states failed to reach a deal on the price level for Russian sea-borne oil on Wednesday because a Group of Seven nations (G7) proposal for a cap of $65-70 per barrel was seen as far to high by some and too low by others.

Poland wants the cap to be set at $30, arguing that with Russian production costs that some estimate at $20 per barrel, the G7 proposal would allow Moscow too much profit. Lithuania and Estonia back Poland.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine struggles to restore power as Russia targets energy grid

    KYIV (Reuters) -Much of Ukraine remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing. Moscow acknowledges attacking basic infrastructure, saying it aims to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate. Kyiv says such attacks are a war crime.

  • China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A Beijing court on Friday sentenced Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape. The court in Beijing's Chaoyang District said investigations showed that from November to December 2020, the man also known as Wu Yifan raped three women. Wu was detained in Beijing on July 31 of last year after an 18-year-old Chinese student publicly accused him of inducing her and other girls, some of them under age 18, to have sex with him.

  • China's Xi pledges support for Cuba on 'core interests'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests” Friday at a meeting further hailing a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing. In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hoped to “strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs” with Cuba. The two will “go hand in hand down the road of building socialism with each's own characteristics," Xi was quoted as saying in a Chinese government news release.

  • The West is rebuilding its rare earths supply chain—but China still looms large

    Bit by bit, Western companies and governments are reassembling their rare earths supply chain, trying to reverse decades of the hollowing out, outsourcing, and offshoring of the critical industry to China.

  • Just ‘17 People and a Dog’ Stand Between Ukraine’s Neighbor and Energy Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The group at Moldova’s electricity utility tasked with keeping the country’s lights on were out of breath, literally running between meetings.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBacked by a staff of just 17, acting Energocom general

  • Russia attacks Kherson 17 times on 24 November, damaging "invincibility centre" and killing civilian

    Russian occupation forces carried out 17 attacks on the city of Kherson over the course of Thursday, 24 November, damaging a kindergarten where an "invincibility centre" was located, and killing a civilian.

  • Ukraine races to restore power knocked out by Russian air strikes

    KYIV (Reuters) -Power was gradually being restored to Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv on Thursday, a day after Russian missile strikes caused Kyiv's biggest outages in nine months of war. In a big improvement from Wednesday, when authorities said power was lost across the entire Kyiv region, public transport was operating in the capital, with buses replacing trams to save power. Energy Minister German Galushchenko said three nuclear power stations that were switched off because of the attacks on Wednesday were expected to be back on line later on Thursday, and this would help ease supply problems.

  • Top Republican says congressional investigations don’t have much credibility: ‘I blame Adam Schiff for that’

    Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is expected to become chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee next year, said he blames Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for what he sees as lowered credibility of congressional probes. Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee and sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack…

  • Belarus’ Lukashenko has made decision to invade Ukraine under certain conditions, expert says

    Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has already decided to invade Ukraine once certain conditions are met, founder of the Association of Security Forces of Belarus, also known as BYPOL, Alexander Azarov said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 24.

  • Israeli far right's Ben-Gvir to be police minister in coalition deal

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party signed its first coalition deal with Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement on Friday. The agreement, which does not account for a full and final new government in Israel, gives Ben-Gvir the police ministry and a seat in the security cabinet. "We took a big step tonight toward a full coalition agreement, toward forming a fully, fully right-wing government," Ben-Gvir said in the statement.

  • Russias UN representative blames Ukraines air defence and US missiles for civilian casualties in Ukraine

    Following Russia's most recent large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, has blamed Ukraine's air defence systems and the West's "pumping Ukraine with weapons" for civilian casualties and damage to Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure.

  • Nine torture chambers and 432 bodies of murdered civilians found in Kherson Oblast

    At least nine torture chambers and over 400 bodies of murdered civilians have been found in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on national television on Nov. 24.

  • Zaluzhnyi: Out of impotence, Russians are fighting against hospitals, civilians and babies

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reacted to the Russian attacks of 23 November, saying that the Russians are fighting against babies and civilians. Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook Quote: "Today, the terrorist country of the Russian Federation has launched a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure facilities in our state.

  • Trump, Who Wants to Be President, Can’t Stop Promoting QAnon Memes

    A man asking for control of the U.S. nuclear arsenal is sharing posts about a global cabal of pedophiles that he alone can bring down

  • Germany angrily denies claim by Boris Johnson that it wanted Ukraine to quickly lose to Russia when it invaded

    The former UK prime minister said that Germany wanted Ukraine to "fold" when the invasion began. German officials called the claim "utter nonsense."

  • Some Russian commanders knew of sexual violence or encouraged it, says lawyer advising Kyiv

    There is evidence that Russian commanders in several instances were aware of sexual violence by military personnel in Ukraine “and in some cases, encouraging it or even ordering it,” according to an international criminal lawyer assisting Kyiv’s war crimes investigations. British lawyer Wayne Jordash told Reuters that in some areas around the capital of Kyiv in the north, where the probes are most advanced, some of the sexual violence involved a level of organisation by Russian armed forces that “speaks to planning on a more systematic level.”

  • Zelenskyy explains which parts of Ukraine have most problems with power and water supply

    The supply of power and water remains the most limited in the city of Kyiv and 15 Ukrainian oblasts; another 15 oblasts are experiencing problems with the water supply. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "As of this evening, there are still problems with the supply of water in 15 oblasts.

  • The Next Congress Could Take a Different Path

    The narrow House majority could present an opportunity to give voters what they are pleading for, Eric Cantor writes.

  • $1 million worth of property stolen in violent Hollywood Hills home-invasion robbery, police say

    Two victims woke up early Wednesday to screaming and a handgun pointed at them as the suspects demanded property in Hollywood Hills, the LAPD said.

  • Former pro boxer bought AK-47, planned mass shooting at Miami gym, police say

    The former boxer posted on Instagram that he “was considering shooting” a slew of people.