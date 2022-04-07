Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia must be brought to justice

ATHENS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on the West to "bring Russia to justice", saying Moscow's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe.

"Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose... those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose," Zelenskiy said in an address to Greek lawmakers, speaking through an interpreter.

He reiterated calls that the democratic world reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system.

"Let us be honest, since the very beginning Russia's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Angeliki Koutantou, Karolina Tagaris)