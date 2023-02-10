Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We still have to work to get arms we need

Zelenskiy addresses European Parliament in Brussels
(This story has been refiled to complete a quote in paragraph 3)

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukraine had secured important understandings and "good signals" during his tour of European capitals but more work was needed to get the weapons his country needed.

"London, Paris, Brussels -- everywhere I spoke these past few days about how to strengthen our soldiers. There are very important understandings and we received good signals," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"This concerns long-range missiles and tanks and the next level of our cooperation -- fighter aircraft. But we have to continue to work on this."

It was the joint task of Ukrainians, he said, to "take everything that was said and agreed and transform it into concrete supplies, concrete documents, concrete new lines of cooperation".

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

