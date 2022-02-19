Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells U.S. VP Harris he is looking for 'peace'

Munich Security Conference, in Munich
In this article:
MUNICH (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskiy met Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich on Saturday and said his country is looking for "peace", after the United States said Russia could invade the country in the coming days.

Zelenskiy, who spoke briefly, also said Ukraine is looking for specific support from the United States for its army.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Munich. Editing by Jane Merriman)

