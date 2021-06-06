Ukraine's Zelensky "confused," "disappointed" by Biden not trying to block Russia pipeline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Swan
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he learned through the press — not any direct heads-up — that President Biden had decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a dire national security threat.

Driving the news: Zelensky used an hourlong Zoom interview with Axios on Friday to beseech Biden to meet with him face to face before a June 16 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — offering to join him "at any moment and at any spot on the planet."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The embattled leader spoke of Putin's psychological pressure campaign; his own anger-turned-disappointment at the U.S.; and his hope that Biden, whom he compares to basketball great Michael Jordan, can still outmaneuver Russia and rescue Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russian gas currently flows through Ukraine en route to Europe. Nord Stream 2, a Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, would allow Russia to circumvent and isolate Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. Zelensky said the U.S. is the only power capable of stopping Russia.

  • "This is a weapon, a real weapon ... in the hands of the Russian Federation," he said. "It is not very understandable ... that the bullets to this weapon can possibly be provided by such a great country as the United States."

  • Putin is already wielding his additional leverage over Ukraine. The Russian president said on Friday that Ukraine must show good will if it still wants Russian gas to pass through the country.

What they're saying: "The State Department has regularly engaged with Ukrainian officials regarding Nord Stream 2. Prior to the transmission of the most recent report to Congress, the State Department notified the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington and senior officials in Kyiv, including the president’s chief of staff, of the contents of the report," a White House spokesperson told Axios.

  • "The administration is committed to continuing to consult with Ukraine as we press Germany to address the risks Nord Stream 2 poses to Ukraine and European energy security. We also welcome Ukraine’s direct engagement with the German government about their concerns."

  • "When President Biden meets with President Putin in Geneva, he will stand up for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as he has done in both of his earlier calls to President Putin."

  • An administration source said the White House was considering inviting Zelensky to Washington before Biden’s summit with Putin but declined to move ahead with the meeting after Zelensky's decision to replace the management of state energy company Naftogaz. That move led to concerns in the administration he was backsliding on anti-corruption efforts.

Where things stand: Putin announced Friday the first of two lines is complete and said energy giant Gazprom is "ready to start filling Nord Stream 2 with gas."

  • The White House has called the pipeline "a Kremlin geopolitical project that threatens European energy security." But Biden nonetheless backed off U.S. sanctions on the company working to finish the pipeline.

  • Zelensky said he has moved past anger and would now describe his feeling as one of disappointment.

Behind the scenes: Zelensky says Biden had offered him "direct signals" that the U.S. was prepared to block the pipeline. Then came the news that Biden would be waiving the sanctions.

  • Zelensky said he had to listen to a White House press briefing to obtain an explanation: The administration said the pipeline was already nearly complete and cited the importance of good relations with Germany.

  • Zelensky said he understands the importance of that relationship, but he asked: "How many Ukrainian lives does the relationship between the United States and Germany cost?"

Zelensky says he is "positive" Biden could still stop the pipeline. "I still believe, after all, that Biden is a Jordan in politics," he said.

  • He recalled how Michael Jordan would lull opponents into a "false sense of victory" then "grab the victory at the very last minute."

  • "If this is not the case, that will be a great pity, not only for me," he said. "There will be a feeling that in these circumstances Russia will have a great chance to prevail over the United States."

The White House says it proposed the Putin summit to seek a "stable and predictable" relationship with Putin.

  • Biden is hardly the first U.S. president to seek that, Zelensky said. "But, if you ask me, the better scenario would be for the U.S. to make it so that Russia starts aiming to forge the relationship with the United States."

Zelensky has not enjoyed stability or predictability from Moscow since taking office in 2019. He thinks Russia's recent military build-up on the borders was an attempt to inflict "psychological pressure" but noted that the threat still looms.

  • Zelensky expressed appreciation for the support Biden offered during that showdown, but he said the Nord Stream decision could "dampen the confidence" Ukrainians feel in the U.S.

  • He also said he's discussed with the Biden administration a "possible increase in military assistance" to expand security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov around Ukraine's shoreline. It's unclear whether Biden will follow through on those discussions.

What’s next: A source familar with the U.S. interactions said they had told the Ukrainian side several days ago they would hold a call this week, as early as Monday. It could be a contentious conversation.

Go deeper: Full interview transcript.

Editor’s note: Updates with comment from administration source about dashed plans to invite Zelensky to Washington.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • ASEAN ministers urge Myanmar to halt violence after slow progress

    Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called for the immediate and transparent implementation of a five-point consensus agreed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in April, while her Singapore counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, said the bloc was united in stressing the need for action by Myanmar. Myanmar's military rulers have shown little sign of heeding April's agreement among the 10 ASEAN countries, including Myanmar, which calls for an end to violence, political talks and the naming of a regional special envoy.

  • Popular but controversial Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies

    A popular but controversial Nigerian evangelical preacher, TB Joshua, has died, his church said Sunday on Facebook without disclosing the cause.

  • Despite shaky support, WH will push agenda ahead

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden Administration will push ahead with Voting Rights Act and Infrastructure despite hopes for bipartisan support slowly slipping away. (June 7)

  • Neighbors were told this site would become new Boise-area park. Now this is happening

    “There are large lots out there, and people recreate on their own properties,” the mayor says.

  • Elon Musk has been criticized for his 'trolling' crypto tweets in a video claimed to have been made by Anonymous

    The hacking group Anonymous appear to have issued veiled threats to the Tesla CEO, accusing him of having "destroyed lives" with his tweets

  • China’s propaganda journey from “only one child is good” to the three-child policy

    The Party has been a keen follower of Soviet Union-style posters and slogans, including to promote its family planning policies.

  • Egerton Ryerson statue toppled at Canada indigenous school protest

    The depiction of Egerton Ryerson is toppled after a protest at his namesake university in Toronto.

  • In shift, top U.S. fund group backs sustainability disclosure rules

    An investment industry leader on Monday urged U.S. regulators to require listed companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions data and worker demographic information, endorsing efforts to make such details available to ordinary shareholders. The call from Eric Pan, president of the Investment Company Institute, came in response to a request for public comment from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on how it might direct companies to report more about the environmental and social impact of their operations. The institute represents mutual funds, their shareholders and investment advisers.

  • George Eustice faces demotion in upcoming reshuffle as Boris Johnson prepares to reward allies

    George Eustice faces demotion in a potential upcoming reshuffle after concerns about his record on animal rights, it has been suggested. Boris Johnson is rumoured to be considering promoting his chief whip, Mark Spencer, into the Environment Secretary role in an upcoming revamp of his top team, leaving Mr Eustice in a more junior role or returning to the Tory back benches. The Environment Secretary is thought to be too close to the farming industry and last year oversaw the issuing of more licen

  • Should morality inform foreign policy?

    When it comes to America's feud with China, sentiment-driven behavior won't improve things

  • Russian opposition figure leaves country for Ukraine

    A well-known Russian opposition politician who was held in police custody for two days last week in a criminal investigation said Sunday that he has left the country for Ukraine. Dmitry Gudkov said in a Facebook post that sources in Kremlin circles had told him “that if I do not leave the country, the fake criminal case will continue until my arrest.” Gudkov said he believes the investigation was aimed at preventing him from running for the national parliament this year.

  • U.S. seeks less costly clean hydrogen in climate fight

    The Biden administration on Monday set a goal of reducing the cost of producing clean hydrogen, a fuel that could reduce dependence on others that emit greenhouse gases that cause climate change. The Department of Energy (DOE) set a goal for hydrogen made with clean power, such as renewables and nuclear energy plants, by 80% to $1 per kilogram in a decade. "Clean hydrogen is a game changer," U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

  • Polish PM vows support for Belarusians after ally's remark

    Poland's prime minister vowed Monday that the government would always support the Belarusian people struggling for democracy, weighing in after a senior member of his ruling party suggested Polish solidarity could be conditional. Poland's notoriously bickering political factions have long been united in their support for those in Belarus opposing the dictatorship of longtime President Alexander Lukanshenko. For Poland, a nation that has been swallowed up and controlled by Moscow for long periods in its history, a united front against authoritarianism to the east has been considered virtuous, transcending any domestic divisions.

  • Tennis-Azarenka lashes out at French Open over favouring men for night session

    Former world number one Victoria Azarenka criticised French Open organisers on Sunday for scheduling men's matches in all but one of the night slots so far this year. The twice Grand Slam champion also said practice courts were not prepared properly and complained that organisers of the claycourt major were unhelpful. So far, six of the seven night sessions, for which Amazon have the exclusive television broadcasting rights in France, have featured men's matches, with only Serena Williams being asked to take the court shortly before sunset.

  • Amazon city shuts down amid attacks over trafficker's death

    The Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city ordered schools closed and suspended public transportation Monday amid a wave of vandalism and violence that has followed the death of an alleged leader of a drug trafficking ring in a shootout with police. Dozens of buses, public buildings, banks and personal vehicles in Manaus were targeted by a drug trafficking organization as retribution for the killing, the Amazonas state's government said. Twenty-one vehicles were burned, and Gov. Wilson Lima on Sunday requested deployment of the national guard.

  • Donald Trump Rails Against Facebook Suspension During Long Speech That Gets Limited Coverage By Major News Networks

    Former President Donald Trump gave a long, rally like speech to the North Carolina Republican Party on Saturday, and while much of it played out like an extended version of his greatest hits, he also addressed Facebook’s decision to suspend his account for another two years before their decision is reassessed. “They say they may […]

  • Moscow bans nine prominent Canadians from Russia in sanctions response

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will ban nine prominent Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, its foreign ministry said on Monday, in a response to Canadian sanctions imposed in March over human rights concerns. Ottawa is particularly concerned about the treatment of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic. Navalny was arrested this year and sent to serve a 2-1/2-year jail term for parole violations related to an embezzlement conviction he says was fraudulent.

  • Editorial: The judge is wrong: California's assault-weapons ban must stand

    The federal court ruling tossing out California's 30-year-old ban on assault weapons reads more like an NRA policy statement than a legal decision.

  • Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion for assault on state Capitol

    A Republican state lawmaker faces being expelled from office after a video emerged apparently showing him choreographing how he would let far-right protesters into the closed Oregon Capitol days before he did so in December. On Monday, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek introduced a resolution that would have the Democrat-controlled House expel Rep. Mike Nearman if two-thirds of its members vote in favor. GOP members of the House also wrote a letter to Nearman on Monday, saying he should step down.

  • Haiti’s controversial constitutional referendum is postponed, again

    Haiti is once again postponing a controversial vote on a new draft constitution.