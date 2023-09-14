Ukraine's Zelensky expected to meet Biden during US trip

Biden and Zelensky at the G7 in May

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House when he visits the US next week, US media report.

Both leaders are also due to attend the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that week, reports CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

Other US outlets report that he will also visit Capitol Hill to lobby for more US aid to fight Russia's invasion.

The US provides billions in weapons and aid to fund Ukraine's military.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine last week to announce the newest aid package amounting to more than $1bn (£800bn).

Last month, Mr Biden called on Congress to send another $24bn to Ukraine.

While at the UN headquarters in New York, where he is slated to deliver a speech to the assembly, Mr Zelensky is also reportedly planning to hold meetings with other visiting world leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Thursday that he plans to sit down with his Ukrainian counterpart on the sidelines of the UN meetings.

As the BBC's Paul Adams in Kyiv has reported, there has been a narrative developing in some circles in recent weeks that Washington is frustrated with the slow pace of Ukraine's offensive.

Some US leaders have reportedly been critical of the way Ukraine's generals are conducting the war, leading to some tension between the two nations.

It comes as a growing number of US Republicans - including several running for president in 2024 - voice opposition to continued assistance to Ukraine.

Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky last held direct in-person talks in Lithuania in July during a Nato summit.

Before that, they met at a G7 summit in Japan in May.

The trip will be Mr Zelensky's second to the US as Ukrainian president.

His first visit - which was his first trip outside of Ukraine since the war began - was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns.

In a speech to Congress during the trip, Mr Zelensky appealed to Americans to see their contribution as an "investment" in global security, rather than an act of "charity".