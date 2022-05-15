Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fresh off his country's Eurovision win, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed early Sunday to one day host the song contest in the embattled city of Mariupol, which is almost entirely in Russian hands aside from a stalwart group of a few hundred Ukrainian fighters who continue to hold out in a steel factory.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the popular contest with its song “Stefania,” which has become a popular anthem among Ukrainians during the war, and its victory was a morale booster.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe,” Zelenskyy said on Facebook. “Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision!”

The band made an impassioned plea during the show to help the fighters still in the Azovstal steel plant in the port city, and Zelenskyy said “one day” the contest would be held “in a Ukrainian Mariupol.”

The president's optimistic words come as Russian troops are retreating from Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, after bombarding it for weeks, and Moscow's forces continue to engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.

Ukraine’s military said the Russian forces are now pulling back from the northeastern city to focus on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern region of Donetsk in an attempt to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new — long-term — phase of the war.”

Russian forces control a horseshoe-shaped swath of territory in the Ukrainian areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the eastern Donbas region, along the border of the industrial region where Ukraine has battled Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

In the southern Donbas, the Azov Sea port of Mariupol is now largely in Russian control, except for the few hundred troops left in the steel factory.

A convoy of between 500 and 1,000 cars carrying civilians out of the city was reportedly able to reach the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, while Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said authorities were negotiating the evacuation of 60 severely wounded troops at the steelworks.

After failing to capture Kyiv following the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shifted his focus eastward to the Donbas, aiming to encircle Ukraine's most experienced and best-equipped troops, and to seize territory still under Ukraine's control.

Airstrikes and artillery barrages make it extremely dangerous for journalists to move around in the east, hindering efforts to get a full picture of the fighting. But it appears to be a back-and-forth slog without major breakthroughs on either side.

Russia has captured some Donbas villages and towns, including Rubizhne, which had a prewar population of around 55,000.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s forces have also made progress in the east, retaking six towns or villages in the past day. In his nightly address Saturday, he said “the situation in Donbas remains very difficult” and Russian troops were “still trying to come out at least somewhat victorious.”

“Step by step,” Zelenskyy said, “we are forcing the occupants to leave the Ukrainian land.”

Kharkiv, which is near the Russian border and only 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of the Russian city of Belgorod, has undergone weeks of intense shelling. The largely Russian-speaking city with a prewar population of 1.4 million was a key military objective earlier in the war, when Moscow hoped to capture and hold major cities.

Ukraine “appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv,” said the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. “Ukrainian forces prevented Russian troops from encircling, let alone seizing Kharkiv, and then expelled them from around the city, as they did to Russian forces attempting to seize Kyiv.”

Regional Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said via the Telegram messaging app that there had been no shelling attacks on Kharkiv in the past day.

He added that Ukraine launched a counteroffensive near Izyum, a city 125 kilometers (78 miles) south of Kharkiv that has been held by Russia since at least the beginning of April.

Fighting was fierce on the Siversky Donets River near the city of Severodonetsk, where Ukraine has launched counterattacks but failed to halt Russia’s advance, said Oleh Zhdanov, an independent Ukrainian military analyst.

“The fate of a large portion of the Ukrainian army is being decided — there are about 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.

However, Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross the same river in the town of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian and British officials said.

Britain’s defense ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group in the attack. A Russian battalion tactical group consists of about 1,000 troops.

The ministry said the risky river crossing was a sign of “the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine.”

Putin has justified the war in Ukraine by claiming it was a response to NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe.

But the invasion has other countries along Russia’s flank worried they could be next, and in the past week the president and prime minister of Finland said they favor seeking NATO membership. Officials in Sweden are expected to announce a decision Sunday on whether to apply to join the Western military alliance.

In a phone call Saturday, Putin told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that there are no threats to Finland’s security and joining NATO would be an “error” and “negatively affect Russian-Finnish relations.”

The Nordic nations' potential bids were thrown into question Friday when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is “not of a favorable opinion.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet his NATO counterparts, including Turkey's foreign minister, this weekend in Germany.

___

Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa, Jill Lawless in London and other AP staffers around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel Police Say Officer Killed in Jenin Clashes

    Israel Police said a member of Yamam, Israel’s National Counter Terror Unit, died from injuries sustained during clashes in Jenin on May 13.Police named the officer as 47-year-old Noam Raz, a member of the force since 1999.At least 10 people were injured in the clashes Friday, Al Jazeera reported, citing local medical sources.The Israel Defense Forces said soldiers in Jenin “acted to apprehend terrorist suspects this morning.” Soldiers were fired at “recklessly and indiscriminately” by “Palestinian gunmen,” the IDF said.Two Palestinians turned themselves in, ending an hours-long standoff at the Jenin refugee camp, Haaretz said. Two Palestinians and an Israeli officer were seriously wounded, they said. Credit: Jmedia via Storyful

  • McConnell, GOP senators meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv; Russian forces leaving Kharkiv: Live updates

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the length of Russia's war in Ukraine depends "the entire free world." Updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. lawmakers to travel to Europe over N.Ireland worries-Guardian

    LONDON (Reuters) -A team of U.S. Congress members will travel to London and other capitals as concerns grow in Washington about the tensions caused by Britain's post-Brexit stand-off with the European Union over Northern Ireland, the Guardian newspaper said. At least half a dozen representatives from Congress will hold meetings in Brussels, Dublin, London and Belfast within days, the Guardian said. The delegation will be headed by Richard Neal who chairs the Ways and Means Committee which has powers over trade deals, the newspaper said.

  • For Ukrainian fighters Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia

    Gathered in a basement used as safe quarters north of Kyiv a small group of Ukrainian soldiers joyfully watched their country win the Eurovision Song Contest, saying it heralded their coming victory in the war to evict Russian forces from Ukraine. The Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision with their entry "Stefania", surfing a wave of popular support from all around Europe to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president. "We had a victory: today in Eurovision, but soon we will have a victory in Ukraine-Russian war," said Tetyana, a military medic, standing in the basement decorated with children's paintings of Ukraine flag and "Glory to Ukraine" signs on them.

  • Sweden's ruling party poised to back NATO bid

    Sweden's ruling Social Democrats were poised on Sunday to come out in favour of the country joining NATO, paving the way for an application soon after and abandoning decades of military non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A distant prospect only months ago, Russia's attack on its smaller neighbour has seen both Sweden and Finland rethink their security needs and move to seek out safety in the alliance they stood apart from throughout the long years of the Cold War. The war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation but which has already killed thousands and displaced millions, shattered long-standing security policies and fuelled a wave of public support for NATO membership in both countries.

  • Ukraine band favored in Eurovision Song Contest final

    Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra and its members' folk-hip hop anthem to their war-torn nation is the oddsmaker's favorite to win the Eurovision Song Contest, an event intended to celebrate diversity and promote friendship among nations. For the Ukrainian community in Italy, Kalush Orchestra’s participation in such a hugely popular international event puts an important spotlight on Ukrainian culture while providing a platform to keep global attention focused on Russia's invasion and war in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid the Russian invasion

    Ukraine's Eurovision win was widely anticipated and seen as a symbolic show of European support for the nation amid Russia's invasion.

  • North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

    North Korea on Saturday reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. The country imposed what it described as maximum preventive measures on Thursday after confirming its first COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Officials during the meeting mainly discussed ways to swiftly distribute medical supplies the country has released from its emergency reserves, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Val Kilmer calls his 'Top Gun: Maverick' return like 'being reunited with a long lost friend'

    In a new interview with People, Val Kilmer compared the reunion of Top Gun to "being reunited with a long-lost friend," adding: "The characters never really go away. They live on in deep freeze. If you'll pardon the pun."

  • Elise Stefanik says Republicans are on track to win 'a historic majority'

    Rep. Elise Stefanik marks one year as chair of the House Republican Conference touting the "very strong" position Republicans are in to retake Congress during the midterm elections.

  • Subpoenaed GOP lawmakers face risk of criminal contempt

    The congressional panel investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol is leaving open all enforcement options — including criminal contempt — for subpoenaed GOP lawmakers who refuse to cooperate in the probe. The select committee has already held two former Trump administration officials in criminal contempt — former adviser Stephen Bannon and former chief…

  • US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since invasion

    Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday after months of refusing direct contact with his American counterpart. A senior Defense Department official said Friday that while Austin believes the hour-long conversation was important in the effort to keep lines of communication open, it didn't resolve any “acute issues” or lead to any change in what the Russian are doing or saying as the war enters week 12. The call — initiated by Austin —- marked the highest level American contact with a Russian official since the war began in late February.

  • Ukraine releases video of destroyed bridge, military vehicles

    STORY: According to the Ukrainian forces, the images were taken along the Siverskyi Donets River. Reuters was not able to independently verify the exact location.Britain's defense ministry said on Friday (May 13) that Ukrainian forces had successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas.The ministry's intelligence update said the images suggested that Russia lost armored maneuver elements of at least one battalion tactical group at the river, located west of Severodonetsk.

  • Russians attempt to capture Rubizhne and Marinka and assault Orikhove and Komyshuvakha

    Russian forces are continuing their efforts to capture the town of Rubizhne on the Donetsk front, Ukraine’s General Staff reports on Facebook on May 13.

  • Prehistoric sea monsters had enormous necks so swimming wouldn’t be a drag

    There was a time when sea monsters were real. Reptilian things with outsize necks slithered through the oceans, snapping up unfortunate prey in their jaws, though they had been long extinct by the time humans started with the shipwreck legends. Monsters they were, but how could something like a plesiosaur even swim? It was previously assumed that the body shapes of prehistoric marine reptiles allowed them to hunt and compete with other predators. Some, like the Mosasaur that devoured Indominus R

  • People Revealed What It's Actually Like To Meet Famous Marvel Actors In Real Life, And Their Stories Are So Darn Wholesome

    "I sat next to Benedict Cumberbatch while eating street food in Malaysia. He offered to take a photo with me, asked me my name, and shook my hand. I saw him give the rest of his food to a person who was homeless nearby — so, yes: He's a nice man with a very soothing voice."View Entire Post ›

  • Covid: What will the pandemic look like in North Korea?

    North Korea is uniquely vulnerable to the virus, and the options to control its spread are limited.

  • Bill Gates: It’s ‘tragic’ if microchip conspiracy theories prevent people from getting the COVID vaccine

    "Simple explanations are kind of fun to click on, and they seem to spread," he told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

  • Twitter CEO explains why he's shaking up leadership and firing staffers ahead of expected Elon Musk takeover: 'We need to be prepared for all scenarios'

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that he "expects" the Musk deal to go through and defended changing operations before the buy is finalized.

  • Bride stops ceremony, realizing she ‘forgot half her wedding dress’: ‘I made a terrible mistake’

    A bride made a "terrible mistake" during her wedding ceremony when she literally forgot half her dress.