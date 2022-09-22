Ukraine's Zelenskyy lays out his case against Russia to UN

0
JENNIFER PELTZ
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

Buoyed by a counteroffensive that has retaken swaths of territory that the Russians seized, Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in a video address Wednesday that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine.

“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” the president said in a speech delivered in English. “But we need time.”

Video speeches by Zelenskyy in an olive green T-shirt have become almost commonplace. But this speech was one of the most keenly anticipated at the U.N. General Assembly, where the war has dominated.

The topic popped up in speeches by leaders from all over the world who deplored the invasion not least because they said it was not consistent with the cornerstone principles of the United Nations — including respect for sovereignty.

“It’s an attack on this very institution where we find ourselves today,” said Moldovan President President Maia Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s address, too, focused heavily on the war in Ukraine.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold,” he said. “If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for. Everything.”

The war will remain front and center at the gathering on Thursday, when the Security Council plans to take up the issue.

Russia hasn’t yet had its turn to speak at the gathering.

Putin, who is not attending the General Assembly, has said he sent his armed forces into Ukraine because of risks to his country’s security from what he considers a hostile government in Kyiv; to liberate Russians living in Ukraine — especially its eastern region of the Donbas — from what he views as the Ukrainian government’s oppression; and to restore what he considers to be Russia’s historical territorial claims on the country.

Zelenskyy's speech was distinguished by its context. It took place after Moscow's extraordinary mobilization announcement. It was the first time Zelenskyy addressed the world’s leaders gathered together since Russia invaded in February. And it wasn’t delivered at the rostrum where other presidents, prime ministers and monarchs speak — but instead by video after Zelenskyy was granted special permission to not come in person.

Putin’s decree Wednesday about the mobilization was sparse on details. Officials said as many as 300,000 reservists could be tapped. It was apparently an effort to seize momentum after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

But the first such call-up in Russia since World War II also brought the fighting home in a new way for Russians and risked fanning domestic anxiety and antipathy toward the war. Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country rapidly filled up, and more than 1,000 people were arrested at rare antiwar demonstrations across the country.

Zelenskyy didn’t discuss the developments in detail. But he suggested any Russian talk of negotiations was only a delaying tactic, and that Moscow’s actions speak louder than its words.

“They talk about the talks but announce military mobilization. They talk about the talks but announce pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, contended that the mobilization was a sign was is “failing and flailing” in Ukraine.

Zelenskky asserted that Moscow wants to spend the winter preparing its forces in Ukraine for a new offensive, or at least preparing fortifications while mobilizing more troops in the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II

“Russia wants war. It’s true. But Russia will not be able to stop the course of history,” he said, declaring that “mankind and the international law are stronger” than what he called a “terrorist state.”

___

Associated Press journalist Andrew Katell contributed from New York. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Recommended Stories

  • At UN, Russia's war in Ukraine is both text and subtext

    After two years of discourse dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, this year's U.N. General Assembly has a new occupant of center stage: the war in Ukraine. As several speeches made clear, the repercussions of the Russian invasion have been felt even thousands of miles away. "Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa.”

  • Police arrest hundreds of Russian protesters at 'no to war' gatherings after Putin announced drafting 300,000 more reservists

    Videos and photos show riot police aggressively detaining people, similar to scenes after Russia first invaded Ukraine in late February.

  • Russian weapons showing 'great effectiveness' - Putin

    STORY: The Russian president told the gathering that Russian weapons were showing great effectiveness in Ukraine and that the country needed to enhance its arms production capacity. Also on Tuesday, Russia gave support to plans by separatists which it backs in Ukraine to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of additional territory, a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the conflict.After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield defeat in northeastern Ukraine, Putin is pondering his next steps.

  • KB Home (KBH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    On the call are Jeff Mezger, chairman, president, and chief executive officer; Rob McGibney, executive vice president and chief operating officer; Jeff Kaminski, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Bill Hollinger, senior vice president and chief accounting officer; and Thad Johnson, senior vice president and treasurer. Although the long-term outlook remains positive, many prospective buyers have paused and moved to the sidelines amid higher mortgage rates, along with ongoing inflation and a range of macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns.

  • South Korea Vows ‘Optimum Policy Mix’ as Market Uncertainties Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong widened the door for an outsized interest-rate hike after another jumbo move by the Federal Reserve pushed the won below a key psychological level.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Tru

  • Beyond Meat partners with Taco Bell for plant-based carne asada steak

    Food reporter Allie Canal reviews the latest collaboration between Taco Bell and Beyond Meat.

  • Marcos Embarks on US Charm Offensive in Shift From Duterte

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he can’t envision his country without the US as a partner, marking his strongest statements yet on the longstanding alliance undermined by his predecessor. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouth

  • North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war

    North Korea says it hasn’t exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea's image. In a state media report Thursday, an unnamed North Korean defense official told the U.S. to stop making “reckless remarks” and to “keep its mouth shut.” Biden administration officials earlier this month confirmed a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia was in the process of purchasing arms from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets, as Moscow attempts to ease severe supply shortages in Ukraine worsened by U.S.-led export controls and sanctions.

  • US Agency Broke Into China’s Telecom Networks, State Media Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US intelligence agents gained control of parts of China’s telecommunications network after hacking into a government-funded university, a prominent state-backed newspaper reported, issuing Beijing’s latest accusation of US cyber-intrusion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to

  • Analysis-No relief for bruised markets as Fed signals higher rates for longer

    A Federal Reserve dead-set on fighting inflation is leaving little hope that this year’s rocky markets will end anytime soon, as policymakers signal rates rises faster and higher than many investors were expecting. The Fed lifted rates by an expected 75 basis points and signalled that its policy rate would rise by 4.4% by year end and top out at 4.6% by the end of 2023, a steeper and longer trajectory than markets had priced in. Investors said the aggressive path suggests more volatility in stocks and bonds in a year that has already seen bear markets in both asset classes, as well as risks that tighter monetary policy will plunge the U.S. economy into a recession.

  • Stock Bulls Reluctantly Fold on Fed’s Grim Economic Message

    (Bloomberg) -- It took longer than it should, but stock traders finally heeded the Federal Reserve’s latest message: The inflation battle will cause real economic pain.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Truss Lays Out Challenge for the Wor

  • Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win as Russia redoubles effort

    Ukraine’s president implored the world Wednesday to punish Russia for its invasion, even as the leader vowed his forces would win back every inch of territory despite Moscow’s decision to redouble its war effort. In a much-anticipated video address to the U.N. General Assembly hours after Russia announced it would mobilize some reservists, Volodymyr Zelenskyy portrayed the declaration as evidence the Kremlin wasn't ready to negotiate an end to the war — but insisted his country would prevail anyway. Putin’s decree Wednesday about the mobilization was sparse on details.

  • Putin orders troop conscription in Ukraine war escalation

    President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two on Wednesday, shocking citizens with what Western countries described as an act of desperation in the face of a losing war. Putin made the announcement in a televised address in which he also announced moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia, declaring: "It's not a bluff". Flights out of Russia quickly sold out, and jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for mass demonstrations against the mobilisation.

  • Biden: Russia 'shamelessly violated' UN Charter in Ukraine

    President Joe Biden has declared that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the United Nations charter with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine. Biden on Wednesday delivered a forceful condemnation of Russia’s invasion to the international body, saying abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.” He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe show a “reckless disregard” for his nation’s responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. And he highlighted consequences of the invasion for the world’s food supply, pledging $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change.

  • Head of Kherson Oblast urges civilians to evacuate in light of Russias mobilisation announcement

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39 The Kherson Oblast Military Administration has urged residents of the Russian-occupied territories of the oblast to evacuate as soon as possible in light of the partial mobilisation declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II draws only 11.4 million viewers in the U.S.

    The royal sendoff was well below ratings for Princess Diana's funeral and two recent royal weddings.

  • Biden and UK's Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine -Truss's office

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Liz Truss and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine, Truss's office said. Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two on Wednesday during a televised address in which he also announced moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. "The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine," a spokesperson for Truss, who took office just over two weeks ago, said following the pair's first in-person meeting.

  • Russian separatists release 10, including 2 US veterans

    Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners, including five British nationals, released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia, officials said Wednesday. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border June 9.

  • Ukrainian IT Army hacks Russia’s Wagner mercenary company’s website

    Ukrainian hackers have gained access to the website of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company and obtained the personal data of the mercenaries, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram channel on Sept. 20.

  • 'I Tested The New Apple Watch Ultra—Here's Who Should Invest In One'

    Women's Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser tested the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, and its endurance sport, backpacking and scuba features are incredible.