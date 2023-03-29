Ukraine's Zelenskyy is 'ready' for Chinese leader to visit

5
JULIE PACE and HANNA ARHIROVA
·3 min read

ON A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president invited his powerful Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit the war-torn nation, saying they haven't been in contact since the war began and he is “ready to see him here.”

“I want to speak with him,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Tuesday, the week after Xi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. China had no immediate response about whether a Xi visit to Ukraine would happen.

China has been economically aligned and politically favorable toward neighboring Russia across many decades, and Beijing has provided Putin diplomatic cover by staking out an official position of neutrality in the war. Xi, a powerful leader who commands the resources of the world's most populous nation, is an important player in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and even China's lack of involvement is a potent statement.

Zelenskyy spoke to the AP aboard a train shuttling him across Ukraine, to cities near some of the fiercest fighting and others where his country’s forces have successfully repelled Russia’s invasion. The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began just over a year ago.

Zelenskyy has extended invitations to Xi before in recent months, but this explicit call to visit comes days after the Chinese leader visited Putin in Russia last week. But the Ukrainian leader said he hasn't communicated with Xi for the duration of the conflict.

“We are ready to see him here,” Zelenskyy said. “I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didn’t have.”

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning was asked whether Xi would accept an invitation from Zelenskyy — or whether one had been officially extended. She told reporters she had no information to give. She did say that Beijing maintains “communication with all parties concerned, including Ukraine.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked whether a meeting between Xi and Zelenskyy would be useful to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian authorities “highly appreciate” China’s balanced position on the issue and “have no right to come up with any advice” on whether the two should meet. “The Chinese leader himself decides the appropriateness of certain contacts,” Peskov said during his daily conference call with reporters Wednesday.

Xi's Russia visit last week raised the prospect that Beijing might be ready to provide Moscow with the weapons and ammunition it needs to refill its depleted stockpile. But Xi’s trip ended without any such announcement. Days later, Putin announced that he would be deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, which neighbors Russia and pushes the Kremlin’s nuclear stockpile closer to NATO territory.

Zelenskyy suggested Putin’s move was intended to distract from the lack of guarantees he received from China.

“What does it mean? It means that the visit was not good for Russia,” Zelenskyy speculated.

___

Julie Pace is senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press. Hanna Arhirova is a Ukraine-based AP correspondent. Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

    Ukraine’s president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region, which borders Russia. It was partially occupied by Russian forces after the war started more than a year ago.

  • No, Putin, Depleted Uranium Tank Shells Don't Justify Nuclear War

    Vladimir Putin is worried that a modest number of depleted uranium tank shells being supplied for 14 tanks donated to Ukraine amount to nuclear escalation.

  • Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site

    Greek authorities said police were continuing searches in Athens and other parts of the country Wednesday following the arrest of two suspects accused of planning an attack at Jewish center in a busy downtown area of the Greek capital. The two men, described of being of Pakistani origin but not further identified, were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be in Iran was charged in absentia. Rabbi Mendel Hendel, who runs the Chabad Jewish center, said he learned about the planned attack on the news.

  • Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, believes that the "hybrid war of hostile countries against the Russian Federation" will last for a while, so Russians should "unite around Vladimir Putin".

  • The downside risk to the stock market is the highest it's been in a year as earnings face pressure, Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist says

    Previously, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist predicted the market would suffer its worst earnings recession since 2008.

  • North Korea launches more missiles amid US-South Korea drills

    The launches may have been timed for the arrival of the aircraft carrier Nimitz and its strike group.

  • Paris trash strike ends, pension protest numbers shrink

    Sanitation workers in Paris are set to return to work Wednesday amid heaps of trash that piled up over their weekslong strike as protests against French President Emmanuel Marcon’s controversial pension bill appeared to be winding down. The powerful CGT union representing sanitation workers said its three-week-long strike was over Wednesday. The clean up, together with the dwindling number of protesters, is seen by some as the beginning of the end of demonstrations against the pension bill.

  • Ron Johnson casts doubts on continued U.S. aid helping Ukraine in its fight against Russia, calls for negotiations to begin

    Johnson's comments come as Republicans show division on whether to continue providing aid and military equipment to help Ukraine defend itself.

  • UN atomic watchdog chief pursues Ukraine nuclear plant deal

    The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog returned Wednesday to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, reportedly saying he is working on a plan to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power facility “more locally” amid the war in the surrounding area. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi crossed the war’s front lines for a second time to reach the plant, which is located in a partially Russia-occupied part of Ukraine where combat has intensified. Grossi told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday he feels it is his duty to ramp up talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at safeguarding the facility and avoiding a a catastrophic accident.

  • Philippines to Cut Contact With International Criminal Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will cut contact with the International Criminal Court after it denied the government’s request to suspend the probe on former leader Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • Taiwan leader Tsai departs for Latin America

    Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday vowed that her government is determined to lead Taiwan to the world despite “external pressure.”

  • Officials give updates on Nashville school shooting

    Three adults and three children are confirmed dead following a mass shooting Monday morning at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville.

  • Japanese girl graduates from junior high school as a class of one

    Akino Imanaka says having zero classmates on her tiny island "was a little lonely," but while she's headed for the mainland, her hometown is left to face oblivion.

  • Video reportedly shows destruction of Ukraine's Avdiivka

    STORY: Reuters was not able to independently verify the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.With Russian forces making recent gradual gains on the flanks of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military warned last week that the city could become a "second Bakhmut" - where months-long fierce fighting has turned the town into rubble.On Sunday, Russian shelling targeted two high-rise buildings in Avdiivka, a Donetsk region city some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southwest of the besieged Bakhmut, according to officials.One person was injured in numerous air strikes on Avdiivka on Saturday (March 25), according to the Ukrainian military. Some 2,000 civilians are left in Avdiivka. The city had a pre-war population of more than 30,000.Russia has denied targeting civilians in the now 13-month war it has waged against its neighbor. The war, which has no end in sight, has seen thousands killed, millions displaced and tens of Ukrainian cities nearly or partially wiped out.

  • Ukraine says no eviction 'by force' of Kyiv monks

    Monks accused of maintaining links with Moscow will not be violently evicted from their historic monastery in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv said Wednesday. "The eviction procedure must be launched today (but) there is no specific date" for when the monks will have to leave, Sergiy Samoylenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian culture ministry, told AFP. Samoylenko also said there would be no violent eviction. 

  • Spanish PM seeks international image with China visit

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez begins Thursday a visit to China he hopes will show Spain has gained global influence under his watch ahead of a tight year-end general election.He will be only the second leader of a European country to visit China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit in 2022.

  • Harris, in Africa, confronts painful past, envisions future

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday stepped through the black doors of a colonial-era seaside fort and down into the dungeons, touring a site where millions of enslaved Africans were held captive before they were loaded onto ships bound for the Americas. With her visit to Cape Coast Castle, Harris was insisting on remembering the painful past even as she stood earlier Tuesday before a monument commemorating Ghana’s independence, envisioning a grand future between the U.S. and Africa propelled by innovation on the continent. The nation's first Black and South Asian vice president is the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa as the U.S. escalates its outreach to the continent.

  • Slower Pace of Recovery for China's Big 3 Airlines: Jain

    Parash Jain, APAC head of transport research at HSBC Holdings Plc, discusses the upcoming results of China's big 3 airlines, international business travel and where he's seeing travelers go. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • DeSantis 'parental rights' push leads to pulled civil rights film, ousted principal

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s restrictive education policies and push for “parental rights” have resulted in multiple books being banned from public schools. This month, fallout ensued when a civil rights film was pulled for review and a principal was forced out over a piece of classical art.

  • Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced inviting Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine. Source: Associated Press (AP) Quote from AP: "In his AP interview, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Ukraine to one notable and strategically important leader who has not made the journey [as many world leaders did during the war - ed.