Ukrainian agricultural products spilled again in Poland

Damaged Ukrainian freight car. The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

A Ukrainian freight car carrying beans was damaged at around 09:00 on 24 February at the Polish Dorohusk railway station.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: On the anniversary of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation of Ukraine, unidentified individuals spilled Ukrainian agricultural products at the Polish railway station Dorohusk.

It is noted that Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has already turned to Poland's law enforcement authorities for the third time regarding the damage to Ukrainian trains carrying agricultural products.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, mentioned that the systematic destruction of Ukrainian agricultural products appears to be a planned act of sabotage.

Background:

On the morning of 23 February, at the Dorohusk railway checkpoint, unknown individuals damaged rapeseed in three grain hopper cars. This cargo was in transit through Poland to the German port of Hamburg.

On the morning of 20 February, Polish farmers intensified protests near the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing. Protesters blocked the railway and spilled grain from a freight train onto the tracks.

