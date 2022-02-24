Ukrainian Aid Organizations to Support Following Russian Invasion

TOPSHOT - A protester stands in front of a banner reading

After months of mounting tension, Russia categorically invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin. Blasts were initially reported in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and the capital city of Kyiv. As the day progressed, explosions were heard in several regions throughout the country. With airports also struck, civilians fled the capital by car for less populated regions. At press time, an estimated 40 soldiers and 10 civilians are dead.

In the lead-up to the conflict evoking the Cold War, Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States and NATO after the military alliance organization moved toward accessing Ukraine. "We put it straight: there must be no further expansion of NATO eastward," Putin said late last year. Putin's stated objective, although widely questioned, is to reunify the region and usher in a return to the perceived glory of the Soviet Union. In the days leading up to the full-scale invasion, Putin notably backed separatist groups, who are in favor of annexation, in the region of Donbas.

United States President Joe Biden condemned the invasion, calling it an "unprovoked and unjustified attack." Biden said he would be speaking with allies to discuss further action, although the nation's potential involvement in the conflict is currently unclear. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

"Our main goal is peace in Ukraine."

Following the invasion, Biden also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on world leaders to speak out against Russian aggression. "The war is a big disaster, and this disaster has a high price. With every meaning of this word. People lose money, reputation, quality of life, they lose freedom. But the main thing is that people lose their loved ones, they lose themselves," Zelenskyy said in a speech appealing to Russian citizens. "Our main goal is peace in Ukraine and the safety of our people, Ukrainians."

Story continues

Despite the rising anxiety and uncertainty about the future worldwide, there are still ways to aid Ukrainians in their time of need. Ahead, read about some of the many organizations endorsed by local civilians and publications.

Organizations Offering Aid to Ukrainian Civilians

United Help Ukraine distributes food and medical supplies. The charity organization is fundraising to provide humanitarian aid to displaced civilians, as well as first-aid kits to soldiers on the front lines.

Voices of Children offers psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by war in Ukraine. The charity's team of psychologists and volunteers routinely visits the Donbas region to assist children living on the front lines with various methods, including art therapy.

Nova Ukraine is a United States-based nonprofit organization currently raising humanitarian aid money for Ukrainian civilians.

Support Hospitals in Ukraine supplies hospitals with medical supplies and equipment from the United States. Donations are being accepted to help fund the delivery of 10 shipping containers of supplies to hospitals in Kyiv, Odessa, and other cities.

Organizations Offering Aid to Ukrainian Soldiers

Come Back Alive is a Kyiv-based organization supporting Ukrainian soldiers with essential equipment.

Army SOS is a similar local organization purchasing gear, food, and uniforms for the Ukrainian army.

Sunflower of Peace provides medical assistance and necessities to displaced civilians and children in Ukraine. The organization is currently raising money to supply soldiers and front-line doctors with backpacks containing first-aid supplies.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is dedicated to rehabilitating soldiers with medical care and other essential needs, like housing.

Journalists Covering the Russia-Ukraine Conflict