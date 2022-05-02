Ukrainian Air Defence destroy 8 Russian targets, including $7 mln Forpost drone

ukrpravda@gmail.com (Ukrayinska Pravda)
·1 min read

Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 00:10 On Monday, 2 May, Ukrainian Air Defence destroyed eight aggressors' drones, one of which is worth $7 million. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Air Force Command spokesman, on Facebook Quote: "The aggressors' manned aircraft did not actually enter the range of Ukrainian Air Defence on 2 May. Instead, the enemy continues to launch missile strikes and to increase the presence of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukrainian airspace, which provide targeting instructions to artillery, carry out air reconnaissance and fire correction. On 2 May, the Air Defence of the Air Force and the Land Forces shot down eight aerial targets - one 'Forpost' and seven 'Orlan-10' UAVs. It is worth noting that the 'Forpost' drone, shot down by the antiaircraft missile troops unit of 'Pivden' (South) Task Force, is an expensive device valued at $7 million. This is a licensed Israeli copy of the 'Searcher' UAV (its basic version is capable of reconnaissance at altitudes up to 5 km for 16 hours with a range of up to 400 km - ed.). According to the aggressors' Ministry of Defence, in 2019 all the parts of this UAV underwent import substitution, Russian software was installed and it could carry weapons - a container with an ATGM missile. Well, as you may have guessed, it is 'unique'!" Details: The Air Force Command spokesman stressed that Ukrainian Air Force aircraft has continued to fight the aggressors from the air, using various types of weaponry, inflicting powerful strikes at the invaders' positions, convoys, logistics and manpower.

