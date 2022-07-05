Ukrainian Air Defence eliminates nine Russian cruise missiles over past 24 hours, while strike aircraft destroys two Russian ammunition depots

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read

Valentyna Romanenko — Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 23:02

On 5 July, Ukrainian Air Force Air Defence eliminated nine cruise missiles, while strike aircraft destroyed two Russian ammunition depots, two of their platoon strongholds and 20 pieces of military equipment.

Source: Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine, Press Service on Facebook

Quote: "Air Force strike aircraft continue to attack the enemy on several strategic fronts, exterminating the aggressors’ positions with fire from the air."

"On 5 July, bombers and attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two field ammunition depots, two platoon strongholds of the Russian invaders, up to twenty pieces of military equipment and killed enemy troops."

Details: The Air Force Press Service reports that Russian forces launched sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles targeting Ukraine from the Black Sea on Tuesday, 5 July.

At 4:00, six out of seven such missiles were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units belonging to Skhid [East] Air Command in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Anti-aircraft missile units and aviation shot down three Russian cruise missiles on the western front at about 20:00. They were destroyed by operational crews from an anti-aircraft missile unit and portable surface-to-air missile system. Another cruise missile was destroyed by the pilot of a Ukrainian fighter jet.

