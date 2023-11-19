Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 15 out of 20 Russian-launched Shahed UAVs overnight

The Ukrainian air defence forces have shot down 15 out of 20 Russian-launched Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 18-19 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked our country once again using Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs on the night of 18-19 November. 15 out of 20 enemy drones were downed."

Details: The Russians launched a drone attack on Ukraine from the north (Russia's Kursk Oblast). Air defences were responding in Kyiv, Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts.

Background: Russia also launched a drone attack on Ukraine on 17 November. At that time, Ukrainian air defence forces had destroyed 29 out of 38 Shaheds during combat operations.

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that air defences had destroyed around 10 Russian targets over Kyiv and the city's outskirts during a Russian drone attack.

