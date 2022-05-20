Ukrainian Air Defence shoot down 5 Russian targets on 20 May

Valentyna Romanenko - Friday, 20 May 2022, 23:54

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 air targets belonging to the Russian aggressors on Friday, 20 May.

Source: Air Force Command Press Centre on Facebook

Quote: "On 20 May, the aggressors continued to launch missile strikes, aiming at transport hubs and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighter jets are patrolling the airspace over the territory controlled by the [Ukrainain] Armed Forces. Meanwhile the Air Force strike aircraft have once again struck at concentrations of military equipment, manpower and other enemy targets. At least 20 armoured combat vehicles have been destroyed as a result of air strikes.

The Army’s Air Defences hit two unmanned aerial vehicles, an Orlan-10 and a Zala.

Another Orlan-10 tactical level UAV and one cruise missile have been destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One target of unknown type was also hit (presumably an enemy helicopter, information to be confirmed)."

Details: A total of 5 air targets were hit on Friday, 20 May:

- 3 UAVs (short-range attack missiles);

- 1 cruise missile;

- 1 unidentified target (probably a helicopter).