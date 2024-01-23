Ukrainian air defences destroy Russian Kh-59 missile over Dnipro district

An explosion rocked the city of Dnipro on Tuesday afternoon during an air raid. It was Ukrainian air defence forces shooting down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force; Air Command Skhid (East)

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts of Ukraine at around 15:00 due to the MiG-31K jet taking off from Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at 16:00 that a Russian missile was heading towards the city of Dnipro. Reports of an explosion emerged at 16:08.

A little later, Air Command Skhid reported that a Kh-59 guided missile had been destroyed over the Dnipro district.

The Ukrainian Air Force also warned citizens of a missile heading towards the town of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

The Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian tactical aircraft activity in the south and east of Ukraine.

