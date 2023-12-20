Ukrainian air defences shoot down 18 out of 19 Shaheds targeting country overnight

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 19 Shahed kamikaze UAVs on the night of 19-20 December, with Ukrainian air defences shooting down 18 drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 19 Shaheds were deployed, with the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces destroying 18 of them over Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched the UAVs from Cape Chauda and the settlement of Balaklava in occupied Crimea.

In addition, the Russians fired two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Russia's Belgorod Oblast towards Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast. Early reports indicate no casualties.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration reported that two Shaheds had been destroyed within the oblast. It was also reported that civilians, property and critical infrastructure facilities had not been affected.

Background: On the night of 19-20 December, Russia launched another group of Shahed kamikaze UAVs to attack Ukraine.

