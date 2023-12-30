Ukrainian air defense downs Russian Kh-59 missile targeting Dnipro
Ukraine’s air defenses successfully intercepted a Russian air-to-surface Kh-59 missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Command East reported on Facebook on Dec. 30.
The missile was heading towards the city of Dnipro. Prior to this announcement, an explosion was reported in Dnipro, coinciding with an air raid declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet.
Explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhya. Russia attacked the city with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, but Ukrainian air defense forces also intercepted that attack.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine