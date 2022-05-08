Ukrainian air defense downs Russian Forpost UAV over Odesa Oblast

A missile exhaust trail and cloud from an explosion as it hit its target over the skies of Odesa Oblast

According to them, the explosions heard by residents during an air raid alert at noon were “the result of skillful work by an anti-aircraft missile unit.”

The enemy was attempting to reconnoiter the situation from the air and determine future targets for missile strikes, but the Russian Forpost was shot from the sky by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.

At the same time, the Russians launched another cruise missile from a Su-35 multi-role fighter, which appeared in the sky from the Black Sea. The missile was destroyed in the air by a well-aimed shot by Ukrainian air defenses, the air command said.

On the night of May 8, the enemy fired eight missiles at Odesa Oblast, six of which struck private homes and critical infrastructure. The day before, on May 7, the Russians fired six missiles, four of which damaged a factory in a residential sector, while two more hit the previously destroyed runway of the airport.

