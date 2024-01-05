Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 21 out of 29 Shahed drones

Invading Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed suicide drones on the night of Jan. 5, with air defense forces intercepting 21 of them, the Air Force reported on Telegram.

The drone attack proceeded in two waves from the town of Prymorsk-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Some of these drones were directed towards the front-line areas of Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, the Air Force said, adding that air defense systems intercepted them in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

