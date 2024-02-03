Ukrainian air defense intercepts 9 Russian suicide drones in overnight attack — Air Force

Russia launched 14 Shahed-136/131 attack drones into Ukraine overnight, with air defense forces destroying nine of them, the Air Force reported on Telegram on Feb. 3.

The Russian military launched the Shaheds from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukraine. The drones were destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

In addition, the Russians launched two X-59 guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

According to the Air Force, Russia directed most of the Shahed suicide drones at power infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

An air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to the threat of a kamikaze drone attack on the evening of Feb. 2.

There was a hit in the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast, but no one was injured.

Air raid alerts were declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to a Russian attack on the evening of Feb. 1 and in the early hours of Feb. 2. Russia launched a new massive attack on the southern and central regions of Ukraine.

As a result of the nighttime attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, about 100,000 subscribers were left without electricity. This included some of the city's hospitals, kindergartens and schools, light rail, city tram, and trolleybus lines.

