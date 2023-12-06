Ukrainian Air Defense takes out 41 of 46 kamikaze drones in Russia’s latest overnight assault

Ukraine’s air defense managed to neutralize 41 of the 46 Shahed kamikaze drones Russian occupying forces launched on Ukraine overnight on Dec. 6, Ukraine’s Air Force announced on Telegram.

The drones were launched from two places in the coordinated attack — Cape Chauda in Crimea and Kursk Oblast in Russia.

To counter this airborne threat, the Ukrainian Air Force swiftly responded by deploying fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobilizing fire groups from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Commending the bravery and dedication of the soldiers defending the airspace, Air Force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk expressed gratitude to the entire team. He specifically praised the exceptional combat performance of the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, attributing the destruction of most Shahed drones to their efforts.

"Their credit is due for destroying most Shahed drones!" the Air Force announced.

