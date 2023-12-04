Ukrainian air defenses down 18 out of 23 drones, missile in Russian overnight raid

The work of the Air Defense Forces

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 23 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones and a Kh-59 missile, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram on Dec. 4.

The missile and 18 Shaheds were destroyed by air defense forces.

The Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (in occupied Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile from the airspace of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the air force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Air defense forces were operating in at least nine regions of Ukraine.

On the evening of Dec. 3 and in the early hours of Dec. 4, the Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine from Russian-occupied Crimea. An air raid alert was declared in southern and western Ukraine, including Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. Air defense systems were operating in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine