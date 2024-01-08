Ukrainian air defenses intercept 18 cruise missiles and 8 drones during mass Russian strike

Russia launched yet another massive air strike on Ukraine, utilizing cruise, aviation, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles, and strike drones, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on Telegram on Jan. 8.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 18 cruise missiles and eight Shahed drones.

In total, 59 enemy air attack assets were recorded:

Eight Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area, Russia;

Seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia;

Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft launched from Ryazan and Tambov, Russia;

Twenty-four cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 from 11 strategic Tu-95MS bombers launched from Engels, Russia);

Eight Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers launched from Belgorod Oblast;

Six Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Dzhankoy and Chauda, occupied Crimea, Ukraine;

Two Kh-31P guided aviation missiles from tactical aviation aircraft launched from Belgorod Oblast.



Russian forces targeted critical civilian infrastructure, industrial, and military facilities.

Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine, directing ballistic missiles at Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, Zaluzhnyi said.

Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on Jan. 8

Russia launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

The Russians hit a house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast early on Jan. 8, resulting in two injuries and two others trapped under the rubble, Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, reported.

Russian shelling injured a 58-year-old local resident and damaged a shopping center and over two dozen houses in Kryvyi Rih.

Twenty-four people were injured after a blast wave overturned a minibus in Novomoskovsk.

Five residents were injured due to attack in Zaporizhzhya; two people were also killed in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

