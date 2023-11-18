Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 29 Iranian Shahed drones overnight

The Russians launched 38 Shaheds across Ukraine

Russian forces launched 38 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones on Nov. 17-18 with Ukraine successfully shooting down 29, Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this morning.

The drones were launched from the north and southeast in multiple waves, and targeted different Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian air defense forces used a combination of aircraft, air defense systems, and mobile fire groups to defend against the attack successfully.

Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine