Ukrainian Air Force addresses challenges after Russia sets record for kamikaze drone attacks

The frequency and challenges of the Russian Shahed drone attacks on Ukraine, including how and where they fly from, were explained by Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat in his interview with Radio NV.

"Last year [the ratio] was about 50/50 - a thousand missiles and a thousand Shaheds. Now we see 500 Shaheds in September [alone]."

Earlier, BBC Ukraine reported that a record 503 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones attacked the country in September.

The drones are launched from three directions – Russia's Kursk in the north, Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia in the south. They usually fly in groups or “swarms” in the same direction, this increases the burden on Ukrainian air defenses, especially when cruise and ballistic missile and "decoy" attacks are carried out simultaneously.

Ukraine has destroyed more than 5,000 enemy UAVs during Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces’ General Staff reported on Nov. 9.

