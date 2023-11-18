Ukrainian Air Force commander posts video of Russian Shahed UAV being shot down

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has expressed his gratitude to the sergeants, who, among other things, are in charge of mobile fire groups that engage Russian Shahed kamikaze drones every night, and released a video of their combat work on 18 November, a Sergeant’s Day in Ukraine.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Every day and every night, units of mobile firing groups are moving to combat positions under the leadership of experienced sergeant commanders! And it was this night, on 18 November, that the mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces brought down almost 20 enemy attack UAVs!

I know and understand how challenging it is to achieve this result! I occasionally post videos of our guys in action to let the whole country see your tireless work and hear your unbridled emotions every time a Shahed is shot down."

Details: As noted, the video in question features a soon-to-be sergeant, senior soldier Mykola Salabuda, an anti-aircraft gunner with a security platoon of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, destroying a Russian UAV using a man-portable air defence system.

Oleshchuk said it was the soldier's first time engaging a target and shooting it down.

Background: On the night of 17-18 November, Russia attacked Ukraine with several waves of Shahed UAVs, with the Ukrainian Defence Forces shooting down 29 of the 38 kamikaze drones.

For reference: Sergeant's Day is a holiday celebrated in Ukraine on 18 November, established on 19 April 2019 by Ukraine's 5th President Petro Poroshenko.

