Ukrainian Air Force comments on Russia's latest mass missile attack

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv

The massive missile strike launched by Russia on Ukraine in the early hours of Sept. 21 was powerful, but the air defense system worked well, the spokesman for the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, said during the national telethon program.

"The enemy is already attacking over an extensive area," Ihnat said.

"We have seen missiles moving from east to west, returning to the central regions."

The aggressor uses different tactics, directions, and types of weapons, Ihnat said.

"This time, missiles hit many areas, but the air defense system worked well," he added.

The air force representative recalled the strike on the Kremenchuk refinery by Russia on Sept. 20, and noted that it is possible that the enemy will choose more such targets in strikes on critical infrastructure.

Overnight on Sept. 20-21, an air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine. Russia launched a massive cruise missile attack in several waves.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and several regions. In Kyiv, seven people were wounded in the attack, and debris fell in several districts of the capital. In Cherkasy, a hotel in the city center was hit by missile fragments during a Russian attack, injuring at least ten people.

There were also reports of missile strikes in Lviv Oblast, Rivne, and Kharkiv.

