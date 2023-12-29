Ukrainian Air Force comments on unidentified flying object over Poland: Yet another sign for partners to strengthen Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force has stated that the incident with the flying object that entered Polish airspace during the 29 December Russian attack on Ukraine is yet another signal to Ukraine's partners that it needs more air defence assets to protect itself and Europe.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, in the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As you can see, there are large-scale [Russian] attacks, many things are flying in the air, and this is not the first time such incidents have happened. They even enter Romania, missiles and loitering munitions crash and their wreckage falls, etc. The same thing happened in Poland last year.

This is not something new. This can happen with such large-scale attacks (the 29 December Russian air attack on Ukraine was the largest ever – ed.). The enemy is attacking our border areas in the west as well. This includes Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts...

This is yet another sign and signal for our partners to strengthen Ukraine with the necessary assets to make us a shield between the aggressor and Europe, to protect both ourselves and them."

Background:

In Poland, an "unidentified flying object" was seen entering the country from Ukraine. The flying object, which was moving at high speed, was observed by residents of the Dolgobychów municipality in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was in the vicinity of Przewodów, where a missile from a foreign country exploded a year ago. Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the information about the incident.

It took place amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities came under attack. There have been fatalities and injuries.

The Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons at its disposal, as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. Ukrainian air defences managed to destroy 114 of 158 Russian aerial targets.

