Ukrainian Air Force confirms pilots will begin F-16 training at US air base in September

Experienced pilots from Ukraine will learn to pilot F-16s in the United States and Denmark, while young pilots will learn in the United Kingdom, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, told NV in an interview on Sept. 15.

In September, the "language" training of Ukrainian pilots and technicians will begin at an air base in Texas ahead of training on U.S. F-16 fighters themselves, Ihnat said.

Read also: Zelenskyy arrives in the Netherlands to discuss transfer of F-16 fighter jets

"The United States has already given permission," he said.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. Where else but in the United States? They have the best pilot training facilities. That is why we are counting on the United States, because there are instructors, a base, and opportunities to reach more pilots.”

Ihnat also confirmed that Ukrainian pilots with combat experience have been training on F-16s in Denmark since the end of August.

"Of course, (F-16 training) has started," said the air force spokesman.

"Both pilots and ground staff left around Independence Day.”

Read also: Famous Ukrainian fighter pilot ‘Juice’ dies in tragic crash

The training will not be limited to Denmark, he added.

"Young graduates are studying in Britain, they will have longer training, they do not have combat experience."

“Experienced pilots have gone (to Denmark) and are already implementing the program offered by our partners.”

The number of countries where this training will take place will only increase, Ihnat said.

At the same time, he said that pilots would be sent for training in "waves" because some of them will be needed to continue to perform combat missions in Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine