Ukrainian Air Force describes sources and means of Russian missile strikes of Friday

Russia launched a massive attack, deploying over 60 missiles, to distract the attention of Ukraine's air defences.

Source: Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesman for Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "At this moment, we have information on over 60 missiles that flew over Ukraine. These are Kh-555 and Kh-101 missiles, traditionally launched from Tu-95 aircraft, as well as Kalibr [cruise missiles] launched from the Black Sea.

We also recorded launches of the S-300. The [Tupolev] Tu-22M3 bombers are also at work, launching Kh-22 missiles. In addition, MiG-31K combat aircraft (that might be armed with Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles) were spotted in the skies.

The enemy wanted to distract the attention of the [Ukrainian] anti-aircraft defence on a massive scale, to keep them in suspense.

Also, Su-35 aircraft deployed Kh-59 missiles. The anti-aircraft defence has done a reasonable job; we will be reporting on the results."

Details: Ihnat said that this time the attackers used strategic bombers deployed from the area of the Engels airfield for the first time, precisely where those aircraft are parked.

The launches from the north of the Caspian Sea have also been recorded.

