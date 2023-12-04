Ukrainian Air Force destroys 18 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 missile used by Russia to attack Ukraine

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 23 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and 1 guided missile on the night of 3-4 December, but Ukrainian forces have shot down 18 of the UAVs and the missile.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 18 attack UAVs and 1 Kh-59 guided missile were brought down during combat operations. Air defences were responding in at least 9 oblasts of Ukraine."

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and the missile from the airspace of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces were engaged to repel the air attack," the Air Force summarised.

Updated: Serhii Lysak reported that one of the Russian drones had been shot down over Pavlohrad district.

