Ukrainian Air Force destroys 18 out of 20 Shahed drones used by Russians to attack critical infrastructure

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine using 20 Shahed drones and a Kh-59 missile on the night of 31 October – 1 November. Ukraine’s Air Force downed 18 drones and the missile.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "In total, 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were downed. A Kh-59 guided missile was also destroyed."

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russian invaders had targeted critical infrastructure and military facilities.

The Kh-59 missile and some of the Shahed drones were launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and the rest of the Russian UAVs attacked from the southeast, namely Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

The Air Force said the attack UAVs were destroyed along their tracking routes. Tactical aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups of the Air Force together with the Air Defence Forces of Ukraine’s Defence Forces took part in repelling the attack.

Background:

The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kremenchuk and Myrhorod hromada in Poltava Oblast during a large-scale air raid. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Later, it was reported that the Russians had hit an oil refinery in Kremenchuk with Shahed drones, causing a fire.

Support UP or become our patron!