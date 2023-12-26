Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian landing ship in occupied Crimea

Ukraine reportedly destroyed the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia in occupied Crimea during the early hours of Dec. 26, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced.

"And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller," the post reads.

"This time, the large landing ship Novocherkask...Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved!"

Earlier tonight, at around 3 a.m. local time, explosions were reported in the area of ​​Feodosia. A ship with Iranian ammunition was reportedly blown up and a fire broke out in the port.

According to Russian-affiliated media, residents reported hearing loud bangs, and seeing plumes of smoke, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was blocked.

Sergey Aksenov, the head of Russian occupation authorities in Crimea, stated that "an enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia area and the port area was cordoned off."

Read also: Christmas on the front line (PHOTOS)

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.