Ukrainian Air Force expects first F-16 fighter jets from Denmark in spring, despite rumors of delay

There are no official reports from Denmark about a possible delay in the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which Kyiv expects to receive this spring, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Jan. 6.

"Looking at the website of the Danish Defense Ministry, I have not seen any statement,” he said.

Read also: Belgium to send two F-16Bs to Denmark in March to train Ukrainian pilots

“Therefore, the publication refers to some of its sources. This is immediately picked up and becomes mainstream in our media... What the article says is that there are no official statements. Let's look at all the statements not through the media, because the Western media often surprises us with some statements citing their sources. There are official statements and we will stick to them.”

Ihnat added that it made no sense to deliver F-16s to Ukraine by the end of 2023, because the infrastructure for this was not yet ready.

"One group of pilots studying in the UK are graduates of the class of 2023, and they will be trained there for up to two years before being transferred to the F-16,” he explained.

Read also: Airfield where Ukrainian pilots will train on F-16 fighter jets officially opens in Romania

"Another group is studying in the United States in Arizona, where the Americans have announced that the training will last until the end of 2024. Perhaps someone will be trained earlier. In Denmark, the advanced group we sent is already in training and pilots are already flying F-16s with instructors... Different groups have different training times in different countries. As far as Denmark is concerned, this is an advanced group. Both fighters and pilots will be the fastest from there. When will they be the fastest? Well, we are still counting on the spring.”

On Jan. 6, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported that the delivery of the first six Danish F-16 jets to Ukraine, which was expected to take place around the end of 2023, has been postponed until the second quarter of 2024,

The delivery terms for eight more Danish F-16s previously scheduled for 2024 and five more in 2025, remain unknown at this time.

In August, the Netherlands and Denmark promised to provide Ukraine with 61 aircraft — 42 and 19, respectively. Later, Norway confirmed its intention to supply F-16s. Belgium will also give Ukraine F-16s starting in 2025.

Two F-16 fighter jets donated by Norway for training Ukrainian pilots had arrived in Denmark, according to reports on Jan. 5.

Read also: F-16 Coalition working to increase the number of F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine

Denmark is the only country to have announced exact delivery dates for the F-16s, while Norway and Belgium have not publicly disclosed details of their planned transfers.

Belgium will send two two-seater F-16Bs to Denmark and about fifty instructors to train Ukrainian pilots between March and September, RTBF reported on Jan. 4, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Dec. 22 that the Netherlands had begun preparations to hand over the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine