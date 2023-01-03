Ukrainian Air Force explains why they dont shoot down Shahed UAVs flying along Dnipro

The Russian forces most often launch Iranian-made kamikaze drones at night along the Dnipro riverbed, because this way, it is harder to detect the UAVs with radar.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on the air of Ukrainian Radio

Details: When asked why the air defence does not shoot down UAVs moving along the Dnipro River, the Air Force spokesman noted:

Quote: "Because they become less visible on radar the closer they press to the ground. If you want to live, you have to get lower. The radar antenna that detects the target will not see it if the target is flying below the level of the antenna."

Details: When asked whether citizens can help the military, Ihnat explained that the ePPO [a smartphone application that can be used to notify Ukrainian air defence forces about Russian missiles and drones – ed.] systems are unlikely to provide any information at the time of the attack.

Most often drones fly at night, and Ukrainians can detect them only by sound. However, it is not that simple. While there is a warning system or calls to the police, time will pass and the drone will already be in another place (its speed is 150 km/h).

The most important thing for citizens is to take care of themselves and stay in shelters, the colonel explains.

Quote: "Because even with 100% air defence, unfortunately, fragments fall and can destroy cars, buildings and [take – ed.] people's lives. When the missile hits the target, it does not explode immediately head-on with a Shahed, but next to it.

This is how anti-aircraft weapons work. Their hitting elements pierce the fuselage of a missile or drone, the missile loses its aerodynamic features and falls down. Its warhead does not necessarily explode upon impact with an anti-aircraft missile. Meaning, this warhead and the fragments of the anti-aircraft missile fall to the ground."

Background: With incredible efforts, the Ukrainian air defence system shot down 84 Russian drones at night of the two days of the New Year celebration, demonstrating 100% results.

At the same time, the Air Force emphasises that Ukraine will need more air defence systems to effectively counter these weapons with such an intensity of the invaders.

