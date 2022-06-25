Ukrainian Air Force hits high-value Russian targets

·1 min read
Ukrainian aircraft struck at enemy forces
Ukrainian aircraft struck at enemy forces

Read also: Ukrainian air defenses down two Russian missiles fired at Odesa

A Ukrainian air strike also hit a Russian ammo depot in southern Ukraine, according to the message.

Meanwhile, anti-air defenses downed a Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft.

Read also: US congressmen introduce bill to train Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-15, F-16 fighter jets

Russian air force activity remains high, although most of their sorties are executed at long ranges, beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defenses.

Read also: Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast

The enemy continues to launch cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets from ground launchers, ships, and jets.

Russian UAVs conduct aerial reconnaissance along the front lines and deep into Ukrainian territory. One such UAV was shot down in Kyiv Oblast on June 24.

“The enemy is clearly examining our defenses, the vulnerabilities of our critical infrastructure, logistics, and Western armaments supply routes,” the Air Force noted.

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage

    The head of the United Nations has warned the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe

  • Lockheed Martin's Colorado business wins GPS contract worth hundreds of millions

    It's the latest in a string of awards worth billions for the aerospace giant, deepening the GPS connections to Colorado.

  • Video appears to show the dramatic moment a Russian missile boomerangs and plunges to earth

    An unverified video appears to show the Russian missile's explosive malfunction over the city of Alchevsk in Luhansk, Ukraine.

  • Erdogan tells Sweden, NATO leaders that Turkey awaits steps for NATO bids

    President Tayyip Erdogan told the heads of NATO and Sweden on Saturday that Nordic countries must take binding steps to address Turkey's concerns and overcome its opposition to their membership bids, Turkish state media reported. Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Ankara surprised allies in opposing the bids on grounds it says Stockholm and Helsinki support Kurdish militants like the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and they maintain arms embargos on Turkey.

  • Japanese man loses USB drive containing personal info of 460,000 residents after drunken night out

    Following a night out drinking and passing out on the street, a Japanese man woke up to find that his bag containing two USB sticks with the personal information of nearly half a million residents went missing. On Tuesday evening, the unnamed man, said to be in his 40s, spent several hours drinking at a local restaurant in Suita of northern Osaka, Japan, shortly before passing out on the street. When the man regained consciousness, he found that his bag and USB sticks were missing, reported NHK per BBC.

  • Russians launch 20 missiles against town 60km north of Kyiv, destroying infrastructure

    The first details of the result of a massive Russian missile strike against the village of Desna in Chernihiv Oblast, 60km north of Kyiv, have been clarified by Chernihiv regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus, speaking on Ukrainian TV on June 25.

  • Trophies made from human skulls hint at regional conflicts around the time of Maya civilization's mysterious collapse

    How did military conflict fit into the end of a mighty civilization? AP Photo/Moises CastilloTwo trophy skulls, discovered by archaeologists in the jungles of Belize, may help shed light on the little-understood collapse of the once powerful Classic Maya civilization. The defleshed and painted human skulls, meant to be worn around the neck as pendants, were buried with a warrior over a thousand years ago at Pacbitun, a Maya city. They likely represent gruesome symbols of military might: war trop

  • Russia has lost an estimated 34,700 troops in its war against Ukraine thus far

    Russian troops lost approximately 170 men in combat operations on Ukrainian territory on June 24, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in their daily count of total Russian losses in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

  • Lauren Boebert Baffled by ‘Bricks’ Belonging to a Construction Site

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon, Zach Petrizzo/The Daily Beast/GettyRight-wing media has long been convinced any pallets of bricks are solely the property of anti-fascist activists. And on Friday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was tripped up over the conspiracy theory. “@CapitolPolice why are there 20 pallets of bricks one block from the House Office Buildings?” Boebert tweeted, apparently alluding to the standard bricks the right believes are owned by potential antifa activists.Yet as i

  • Miranda Lambert's Vacation Photos with Her Husband Are Causing a Stir on Instagram

    Over Father's Day weekend, singer Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin weren't scared to show some PDA on Instagram.

  • Kremlin planning terrorist attack on Mozyr to draw Belarus into war with Ukraine Ukrainian intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 16:06 According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin is planning to blow up residential buildings in the city of Mozyr in Belarus in order to draw Belarus into the war against Ukraine.

  • Senator in 2010 deposition: 13-year-olds can consent to sex

    Before he became a leading voice for conservative causes on Capitol Hill, U.S. Senator James Lankford spent more than a decade as the director of youth programming at the Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center, a sprawling campground about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City that attracts more than 50,000 campers in grades six through 12 each year. In 2009, while Lankford worked at the camp, the family of a 13-year-old girl sued a 15-year-old boy who was alleged to have had sex with her at the camp. Lankford, who was not in Congress at the time, is not alleged to have had any direct knowledge of the alleged assault, has not been accused of any wrongdoing and was not a defendant in the lawsuit, which was settled for an undisclosed amount before it was scheduled to go to trial.

  • Chinese military says U.S. plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's military said on Saturday that the recent fly through of a U.S. maritime plane through the Taiwan Strait deliberately disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability. Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, said in a statement that the military had organised air and ground forces to monitor the U.S. aircraft's operation, which had taken place on Friday. The Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People's Republic of China.

  • Putin’s War Is Forcing Italy to Rethink Its Historic Ties to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Italy’s industry lobby, Carlo Bonomi, traveled to Kyiv recently to demonstrate the business community’s support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.Most Read from BloombergProtest Latest: Tear Gas Used in Arizona; Driver Hits ProtestersSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowEnding Roe Is Institutional Sui

  • Survey finds 81% of hourly workers have cut back because of high gas prices

    A new survey shows just how squarely hourly workers are being hit by the effects of inflation - and especially high gas prices.

  • Analysis-Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics

    It took Russia weeks of fierce fighting, an untold number of casualties, and relentless shelling before the exhausted Ukrainian defenders of Sievierodonetsk received orders to quit its smouldering wreckage. "Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the wider region, said on Ukrainian television on Friday. But its capture, if and when officially confirmed, is likely to be hailed by Russia as evidence that its switch from its early and unsuccessful attempts at "lightning warfare" to a much slower grinding offensive which relies more on long-range shelling rather than close-quarters combat, is paying off.

  • Ukraine accuses U.S.-sanctioned lawmaker of working for Russia

    Ukraine's main domestic security agency said on Friday it had uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach who was previously accused by the United States of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) said Derkach, whose whereabouts were not made clear, set up a network of private security firms to use them to ease and support the entry of Russian units into cities during Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion. In a statement, the SBU cited testimony from Derkach's parliamentary aide Ihor Kolykhayev.

  • Ukraine’s Defense Ministry blames social media comments for Severodonetsk withdrawal disruptions

    Social media comments are to blame for disruptions in Ukraine’s plan to withdraw from Severodonetsk, said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Facebook on June 25.

  • U.S. says Afghan national freed from Guantanamo Bay after 15 years

    The U.S. Defense Department says an Afghan prisoner held in U.S. custody for nearly 15 years has been released from the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

  • Woman's 'indecent exposure' citation over shorts, crop top goes viral: What we know

    A Louisiana woman's TikTok video has gone viral after she took to the app to complain about an indecent exposure citation she received at a festival.